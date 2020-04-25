Man Schools Kid trying To Blow Out His older Brother's Birthday Candle; Watch 

A video of a boisterous kid trying to blow the candles on his brother’s birthday cake has sparked anger on Reddit. Titled as “True Justice”, the video was shared by a Redditor that has gathered 98.8k upvotes and 3.4k comments about a serious discussion on “best behaviour”. In the 8-second-long clip, a family can be seen celebrating the older kid’s birthday, however, the younger boy, who can be seen throwing tantrums, tries to blow off the candles. He is, however, unsuccessful in his attempt after he is stopped by an elder guy present in the vicinity.

The video has evoked anguish among the Reddit community who found the kid’s behaviour “annoying” and “highly disappointing”. In the clip, the boy can also be heard shrieking for not being able to destroy his sibling’s birthday. “It’s not your birthday kid chill out,” wrote a Reddit user. “Good parenting is important. You reap what you sow,” wrote another. “Was he going to punch the cake?, his brother?, the plate? I guess we’ll never know”, wrote the third. The user wrote in the caption, “Too many times justice fails to prevail. These are not those times,” referring to the elder guy who manages to control the situation and prohibits the notorious kid from totally ruining his brother’s birthday.

"Just a kid"

However, some users had conflicting opinion who excused the kid’s behaviour saying he was “just a child”. It also came as shocking for them to witness so many people writing hateful comments for the boy. “Come on, he’s just a kid,” wrote a Redditor. “Some comments here for the kid are shocking,” wrote another. Some users pointed out to the bad parenting instead of blaming the restless kid for making the birthday of the sibling a stressful affair.

