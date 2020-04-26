South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa's Face Mask Gaffe Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

In a hilarious incident, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was caught struggling with a colourful face mask and netizens can’t stop laughing at the gaffe

South Africa

In a hilarious incident, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was caught struggling with a colourful face mask during a national address on coronavirus and netizens can’t stop laughing on the gaffe.

While addressing the African nation about safety measures, Ramaphosa awkwardly pulled out a mask and struggled to wear it. The face mask ended up becoming an eye mask and the scene reminded social media of Sandra Bullock’s movie Birdbox

‘Too cool for us’ 

From mimicking to sharing Birdbox memes, netizens can’t stop laughing after seeing the South African leader struggling to get the mask on correctly. The incident also inspired several hashtags, including #CyrilMaskChallenge, #Ramaphosa and #FaceMaskChallenge. One internet user also shared the image of Ramaphosa fumbling with the mask with a caption, “This made people forget that lockdown got extended. PROTECT THIS MAN”. 

