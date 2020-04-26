South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa's Face Mask Gaffe Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

In a hilarious incident, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was caught struggling with a colourful face mask during a national address on coronavirus and netizens can’t stop laughing on the gaffe.

While addressing the African nation about safety measures, Ramaphosa awkwardly pulled out a mask and struggled to wear it. The face mask ended up becoming an eye mask and the scene reminded social media of Sandra Bullock’s movie Birdbox.

‘Too cool for us’

From mimicking to sharing Birdbox memes, netizens can’t stop laughing after seeing the South African leader struggling to get the mask on correctly. The incident also inspired several hashtags, including #CyrilMaskChallenge, #Ramaphosa and #FaceMaskChallenge. One internet user also shared the image of Ramaphosa fumbling with the mask with a caption, “This made people forget that lockdown got extended. PROTECT THIS MAN”.

He definitely did this on purpose😂



This man is too cool for us❤🙌🏼🐐#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/xOrN6IWIn4 — Waseem Minty (@waseem_minty) April 23, 2020

We've been wearing the masks wrong this entire time...

Thank you president for showing us our errors!#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/IiTLGgl4u7 — El Solo Lobo (@LangiweMwale) April 23, 2020

President trying to warn us about Level 7 of Corona #ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/ishW4PBmnF — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 23, 2020

Me trying to unsee our Presidents struggle to put the mask on#Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/4VdwmCOeeW — Mez_Inspired 💖 (@Mez_Inspired) April 23, 2020

#Ramaphosa

Her: Be honest do you see us together in the future?

Me: pic.twitter.com/kZwcNUri0g — B-Smirk (@callmesmirk) April 23, 2020

#Ramaphosa is the new member of the ninja turtles 🐢 pic.twitter.com/HWCgf6u7OY — Nate Narcia (@fortunatezwane) April 23, 2020

