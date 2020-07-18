6-year-old Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack Gets Call From Spider-Man, Iron Man

Bridger, the 6-year-old boy who saved his little sister from a dog attack and took it on himself has got a very special message from Avengers heroes Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland who play Tony Stark/Iron Man and Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The message from the two superstars is the latest one after Bridger received similar appreciation from Captain America aka Chris Evans and Hulk aka Mark Ruffalo a few days ago.

Robert Downey Jr promised the young lad a gift on his next birthday and asked him to call him on his special day saying that a promise beats a shield taking a jibe at his friend Captain America. Tom Holland on the other hand offered Bridger to visit the set of his upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie and also praised the boy for the bravery he displayed while saving his sister. Chris Evans also praised the boy for his brave act and said that his sister is lucky to have a big brother like him. Evans further said that he would track down his address and would send him an original Captain America shield because he deserves it.

Mark Ruffalo praised the courage of six-year-old and said that he ‘admires’ it. "Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration...Mark Ruffalo," the Hulk actor said.

The attack

The incident reportedly took place on July 9 when the dog approached the little girl but Bridger stood in front of the animal to protect her and took the attack on himself. The dog attacked Bridger and bit him on his left cheek leading to severe injuries. Despite the pain, the six-year-old managed to escape the incident along with his sister. Bridger reportedly received 90 stitches on his cheek.

