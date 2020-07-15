6-year-old Gets 90 Stitches After Saving His Sister From Dog, Mark Ruffalo Comments

Becoming a pinnacle of bravery at the mere age of six, Bridger Walker saved his little sister from a dog and in turn, suffering from severe injuries that caused him over 90 stitches. The courageous act of the boy hailing from Wyoming, United States was narrated by his aunt Nikki Walker on Instagram along with pictures of Bridger and his sister prompting responses from several Hollywood actors including Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway. The incident reportedly happened on July 9 when the dog approached the little girl but her brother stood in front of the animal to protect her.

However, the dog attacked Bridger and bit him on his left cheek leading to severe injuries. Despite the pain, the six-year-old managed to escape the incident along with his sister. According to Nikki’s narration on Instagram, a plastic surgeon treated Bridger who is now staying at home and resting. Nikki also said that when Bridger was asked about the incident later, he replied saying "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Nikki wrote on Instagram, "After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks."

Mark Ruffalo left a heartfelt comment

While Nikki called her nephew a hero”, the Hulk actor praised the courage of six-year-old and said that he ‘admires’ it. In a heartfelt comment on Nikki’s post, Ruffalo lauded the boy for putting the well being of others before himself and called him “most heroic”.

Mark Ruffalo wrote, “Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart.”

“Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration...

Mark Ruffalo,” he added.

