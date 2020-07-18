Robert Downey Jr Sends A Heartwarming Message To 6-year-old Boy Who Saved His Sister

After Hulk and Captain America, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland sent heart-warming messages to the 6-year-old boy who saved his sister from a dog attack. This story comes after a six-year-old boy from Wyoming saved his sister from a dog attack. The young lad’s aunt shared the incident on her Instagram account.

Further, she also tagged actors from various superhero movies like Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Vin Diesel (Groot), and Chris Evans (Captain America). The Instagram stories and posts shared by Bridger’s aunt have become viral news now.

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr's "I Am Iron Man" Scene Almost Didn't Make The Cut For Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr:

After Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, some of the Avengers' cast members like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland also sent heart-warming messages to the young lad. Robert Downey Jr sent a heart-warming video to the young lad wherein he appears to be congratulating the boy for the brave act.

Robert Downey Jr said, “Bridger, you’re a rockstar. My name’s Robert Downey Jr., I play ‘Tony,’ that makes me an old friend of Cap’s. I heard he sent a shield your way: I’m going to do one better. You call me on your next birthday; I got something special for you. ‘Late. By the way – that’s a promise; a promise beats a shield”.

Tom Holland:

On the other hand, the Spider-Man star Tom Holland also shared a video for Bridger. Holland appears to be appreciating the young lad’s bravery. Tom Holland said, “You are so brave, mate, and we are all so proud of you, your little sister is the so lucky to have someone like you. You’re just such a brave little kid. It’s not easy what you did, mate. You should be so proud of yourself. We’re gonna be shooting Spider-Man 3, and if you ever wanna come to set and hang out and see the Spider-Man suit up close and hang out with us, you’re always welcome. You’ll always be my guest”.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Opines He Is 'vulnerable'; Says 'people Relate To Such Qualities'

Chris Hemsworth:

Further, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel movies, also sent a message for the 6-year-old boy who saved his sister. Chris Hemsworth video featured him praising the young lad. Chris Hemsworth said, “Hi there, guys, I just want to give a shout-out to a young kid named Bridger," Hemsworth began.

"He’s six-years-old and recently a dog attacked him and his little sister, and he was incredibly brave. He did something that not a lot of people would do, he stood between the dog and his sister and took the full attack on himself. He received some pretty serious injuries to his head and his face, but afterwards, took his sister’s hand and brought her to safety. I just want to say, mate, you’re an absolute inspiration. Your courage is beyond belief and we are all so impressed by you, and we’re thinking of you. I know you’re an Avengers fan and so myself and all the team, we’d be honored to have you on the team, and we love you and we’re sending you our support. Stay strong and we’ll talk to you soon, mate”.

ALSO READ: Twitterati Can't Believe Marvel Omitted THIS Hulk-Black Widow Scene From 'Infinity War'

ALSO READ: Captain Marvel Actor Brie Larson Starts A YouTube Channel; Her Granny Has THIS Suggestion

Promo Image Source: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, & Nikki Walker's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.