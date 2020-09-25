Bizarre! Brazil's Tattoo Artist Gets His Nose Removed To Look Like 'human Satan'

In an extreme bodily modification, a man got his nose removed and got customized horns implanted to appear similar to a sinister creature or like a ‘human Satan’. In his latest transformation that makes him the third person in the world to slice off the nose, Michel Faro do Prado, aged 44 got after getting the feature chopped off got stitches in the complicated procedure to achieve that unique and rare look. The enthusiastic man then shared the images on his Instagram handle @diabaopraddo.

Speaking with a local Brazilian outlet Jam Press, the Brazilian tattoo artist who went through the risk of severe health complications said that he had pain tolerance and was into blackwork and brutal tattooing. His wife, who specializes in the area of modifications generated ideas. Michel said that he was passionate about achieving the body that he desires, one that becomes a masterpiece of art and tattoos, therefore, he wouldn’t mind enduring some pain. Michel has had a series of body modification surgeries in recent years to suit his perspective of self. The resident of São Paulo can be seen with multiple piercings, including one in the center of his eyes, below the temple area, and sharpened teeth customized into fang-like by the dentist.

Read: 'Money Heist' Song By Professor Gets Funny Twist By Netizens On Netflix's Insistence

Read: 'The Masked Singer': Netizens Heart 'sank' After Tina Turner Trends On Twitter; Here's Why

Third to undergo 'complicated surgery'

Similarly, in 2015, a Venezuelan citizen, Henry Damon, had gotten his nose removed to resemble the antagonist Red Skull from the Captain America movie, according to local media reports. Further, another man from Colombia, Eric Hincapie had got his nose removed post-surgery as he wanted to achieve a “flat face” like that of a skeleton. “Do you miss having a normal life?” A user asked Michel on his Instagram post. “Irreversible things,” pointed out another. “Now it's more beautiful than before,” said one other. Several others left huge reactions to Michel’s new transformation.

Read: Video: Huge Rat Found In Mexico's Drain, Netizens Amazed By 'gigantic Halloween Prop'

Read: Paraglider Naps On Bed Attached To Parachute, Netizens Say ‘dreaming Of Flying’

(Image Credit: Instagram/@diabaopraddo )

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.