'Money Heist' Song By Professor Gets Funny Twist By Netizens On Netflix's Insistence

Netflix India's social media handles are known for their quirky and goofy posts, which are loved by netizens. Now, the streaming service took to its Instagram handle to share a sequence from the highly-popular Spanish drama series Money Heist, wherein the Professor, aka Sergio Marquina, is shown singing. However, Netflix gave it a humorous twist by muting the original song from the series and asked fans to guess the 'wrong' song.

Hilarious reactions ensue as Netflix asks fans to guess wrong Money Heist song

On September 24, 2020, Netflix India shared a quirky Money Heist post on their Instagram handle which received a massive response by the masses. Sharing a short video clip from the Spanish series wherein the Professor is singing the infamous Bello Ciao song, Netflix muted the song and let fans guess it. However, the twist here was that streamer wanted fans to share 'wrong answers only'.

While the text in the video clip read, "Which song are they singing? wrong answers only", the caption of their post read, "It was the Professor's plan to make you guess the song".

Check out the IG post below

Soon after the video was shared by Netflix India, it went viral on Instagram receiving over a whopping 2000 comments by fans. As the streaming service decided to poke fun at fans, netizens also did not hold back from sharing their hilarious take on which song Sergio Marquina was wrongly singing in the video from Money Heist.

While one user took a sly dig at the recent Kaali Peeli song controversy and suggested, "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi", another hilariously suggested the Aadmi Sadak Ka film's iconic song, "Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai". Among the many songs that were suggested include, Zara Zara Touch Me from Race, the viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha song by Yashraj Mukhate, Pachtaoge by Arijit Singh and Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to name a few.

Check out netizens' reaction to Netflix's funny IG post below

Meanwhile, the makers of Money Heist are currently working on the fifth and the final instalment of the Netflix Original. The fifth season of Money Heist is said to be in the making as of yet. The shooting of the much-awaited season also went on floors in August.

