Bride Helps Groomsman Propose To Bridesmaid At Her Own Wedding; Netizens Love 'plot Twist'

In a heart-melting incident, a friend’s wedding turned into a bridesmaid’s own share of joy after one of the groomsmen got down on his knee and proposed to her with a ring. In footage that emerged on Reddit, under the subreddit ‘Made me Smile’ titled as a plot twist, a bride can be seen hatching a big plan after she hands over the wedding bouquet to her friend dressed as a bridesmaid. As the crowd watches with suspense, one of the groomsmen takes the opportunity to turn her pal’s big day into an unforgettable one for her.

As the nearly 29 seconds clip opens, the enthusiastic bride can be seen attired in a white gown holding a bunch of flowers, in excitement waving at the guests. She then turns onto one of the ladies dressed in red as the crowd watches in surprise. She then hands the bunch of flowers to the bridesmaid, who is clearly taken aback and wonders in confusion. Further in the clip, the groomsmen can be seen encircling the woman as one of them approaches the lady from the crowd. In an unexpected move, the man sits on one knee and produces a ring box that leaves everyone startled. The crowd hoots and cheers for the lovely couple as the lady blushes.

Internet admires the couple

“When everyone is on the same page this is great. Love seeing such close friendship,” a commenter said of the plot that mesmerized the internet. “Only acceptable way to propose at a wedding, when the bride is your accomplice. Beautiful,” another said. “My husband and I planned it for our wedding. he made sure his best man got the garter and I self handed his GF the bouquet. they got married the next year,” a lady wrote, reminiscing her own wedding event. Another user lauded the man’s initiative, saying, “that’s how you propose at a wedding” admiring the couple. “My best man legit proposed to his gf literally 3 seconds after giving the best man's speech,” joked another.

