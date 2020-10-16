ThakGyaHuBro Meme Trend Becomes Representation Of Netizens' 'Mood' In 2020 

The internet at times comes up with a number of trends which seem to take over social media and go viral. While these trends last only for a few days, they end up becoming an entertaining and welcoming aspect of social media for that limited time. This time around, the trend doing the rounds on the internet is focussed on people being tired in the year 2020.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of people experienced a drastic change in their life. While people had to adapt to remote learning and working, they also had to adapt to the norms of the 'new normal'. Check out the #ThakGyaHuBro trend below -

#ThakGyaHuBro trend

There have been a number of #ThakGyaHuBro memes doing the rounds on social media right now which are focused on the life in lockdown. These lockdown memes & work from home memes have reached the trending tab and Twitter is currently experiencing a surge in posts related to the hashtag. The trending memes feature a comedic take on the life in lockdown and how people are tired of it.

The meme template of #ThakGyaHuBro is itself a mashup of two memes. While the 'Thak Gya Hu Bro' itself is a meme, it has been coupled with the 'Sad Pepe' meme which features a green creature being visibly sad. Some iterations of the 'Sad Pepe' meme also features the green creature crying.

The 'Pepe' can be seen standing at the top of a bridge while the caption explains why the creature is attempting suicide. While the meme itself is a little extreme when it comes to the template, netizens have been playing it down to make it humorous. Check out some hilarious memes in the 'Thak Gya Hu Bro' trend below -

#ThakGayaHuBro Ye roz online lecture aur assignment kr kr ke pic.twitter.com/hXwRUIoBEq — हिmānशु (@Himanshu_patil_) October 16, 2020

#ThakGyaHuBro

Yeh roz roz online class attend krte 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ljFK7Yymer — Wasim Faiz (@wasimfaiz8) October 15, 2020

This won't be the first time netizens have expressed their feelings about the year 2020 through memes. In fact, netizens have downright been vocal about all the issues they face during the ongoing year and the pandemic-ridden lockdown. The lockdown memes have been doing the round on the internet ever since March and the trend does not seem to be going away soon.

