Twitter claims 'internal system error' caused global outage; Netizens react

Twitter experienced a worldwide outage after a large number of users complained about not being able to use the microblogging site. 'Tens and thousands of users' were unable to post a tweet and the notification feeds were also unavailable. According to the monitoring site downdector.com, over 50,000 users registered their grievances from 5:15 pm EST to 6:30 pm EST. Following the investigation, Twitter claimed it was an 'internal system' error.

Twitter suffers outage

Every time a user tried to post a tweet an error showed up on the platform that read, "Oops, something went wrong!". Several Twitter users also reported that tweets were unavailable and the feeds could not be accesses of refreshed. Responding to the complaints, Twitter said that they are working on the issue while claiming that the massive Twitter outage was caused by 'an inadvertent change made to the internal systems'. They also assured the users that no evidence of a breach or hack has been found yet.

Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone.



We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020

"The recent issue was caused by an inadvertent change we made to our internal systems. Twitter should be working for everyone within the next few hours," read the tweet by the official Twitter account.

Netizens React

Users could not help but react to the reasons cited by Twitter for the outage. Responding to the tweet, users complained that their tweets have been deleted or have disappeared mysteriously while several others flooded the thread with interesting memes. Some people expressed concerns about a security breach or hack while suggesting that Twitter might be covering it up. There were also those who complained about how long it took for the microblogging platform to work again.

Some of the tweets on my main timeline have disappeared. Some of my responses to tweets now say “This tweet has been deleted” when in fact I did not delete any tweets. Finally, a lot of my tweet responses have disappeared and now look like this: pic.twitter.com/fjJHyPUZPI — 🌈🚶Eric 〽️Hermanson (@anti_quark) October 16, 2020

You having to say that makes me feel like you've been hacked 😂 — Jeff #Trump2020 🇨🇦 (@realJeff45) October 15, 2020

I have a feeling this is an excuse fir a security breach. I don’t believe them. 🤷‍♀️ — Cindi Lou Who - Hug Dispensor 🇺🇸👠🌈🌊🆘🍑 (@CindisPLace) October 16, 2020

It took over 30 minutes, cache/cookies clear, and a restart to be able to post again. Tools.... — C Palmer (@Palmer_LOL) October 16, 2020

Your system is suffering from censorship issues. — OneZL1 (@1ZebraL1) October 16, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)