Bridgerton Memes Are Flooding The Internet, Here Are Some Hilarious Ones

Bridgerton season 1 has gathered a rather large fan following ever since it was released on December 25. It has only been 10 days since the show hit the platform and the internet is already flowing with Bridgeton memes. All 8 episodes of the show arrived on Netflix on December 25. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show revolves around Regency London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. They are thereafter introduced and initiated into high society. Read on to see some hilarious Bridgerton memes.

Bridgerton Spoon memes

One of the most remarkable scenes in the first season of Bridgerton was the one where Simon licks a spoon. For those watching the show with their families, this scene could have been very uncomfortable. However, many fans loved it so much that they have turned into a meme.

#2020 got me wishing I was a spoon #BRIDGERTON

pic.twitter.com/yxgO2W3ZRI — Counting My Blessings 🇯🇲 (@imdarkbutlovely) December 30, 2020

Is there a shred of gossip you should like to share with this author? Do divulge your secrets and I shall tell you if they are worthy of my column... pic.twitter.com/CNrmoHHNKq — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 31, 2020

I acknowledge that Bridgerton is problematic in multiple ways, absolutely... but also, I would like to audition to play The Spoon in season 2 — Becca Podos (@RebeccaPodos) December 31, 2020

Other Bridgerton Memes

Every person on Bridgerton has the perfect name for a Pomeranian puppy — Jill Twiss (@jilltwiss) December 29, 2020

Me in elementary school, after my mom let me watch Forrest Gump: pic.twitter.com/jWp9dAfAYl — Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) January 5, 2021

Eloise trying to figure out how babies are made #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/BWO3JrvxIM — Maria || cr. bridgertons⁸ (@safetyhessa) December 27, 2020

Penelope riding off in that carriage at the end like:#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/XiNCE6LiCx — Milhouse Thrilhouse (@Minquist01) December 30, 2020

Bridgerton Quotes

It was heaven. Forget angels, forget St. Peter and glittering harpsichords. Heaven was a dance in the arms of one's true love.”

‘If you want to know if a gentleman loves you,’ her mother said, ‘there is only one true way to be sure.’”



Lady Danbury leaned forward. Even Hyacinth leaned forward, and she was holding the book.



“‘It’s in his kiss,’ her mother whispered. ‘It’s all there, in his kiss.’”

You are not going to waltz in here and distract me with a clever phrase and a beguiling smile."

"You think my smile is beguiling?”

They are watching you, now more than ever.

Put down that book at once, you shall confuse your thoughts.

Where one suitor goes, the rest will surely follow.

This is all I’ve been raised for. This is all I am. I have no other value. If I am unable to find a husband, I shall be worthless.

You must ask yourself, are you merely the older brother or are you the man of this house?

Duchess to possible princess is an achievement that even this jaded author must applaud."

You do not know me, and rest assured, you never shall

What is up with the Bee in Bridgerton?

Many fans must have noticed an emphasis on the striped insect in the last episode of season one of Bridgerton. A report in Pop Sugar reveals that it may have been a clue about the second season. Since the show is based on Julia Quinn's nine novels, the bee is likely a nod to her second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. In the novel, the Bridgertons' father is stung by a bee and passes away due to a severe allergic reaction, leaving Anthony as the head of the family. His role as the viscount eventually leads him to Kate Sheffield, the sister of the woman he's meant to marry.

