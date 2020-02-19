UK: 77-year-old Man Fights Off Thief Who Attempted To Steal His Wallet; Watch Video

A video of a 77-year-old man bravely fighting off a thief attempting to steal his wallet while withdrawing money from an ATM has taken the internet by storm. The one-minute seven-second video clip shared by the United Kingdom's South Wales Police has already received more than 29,000 views and hundreds of likes. According to the Facebook post, UK police is seeking more information about the robber and they are also on the lookout for the suspect.

The Facebook post read, “A 77-year-old man was using the cash machine outside Sainsbury’s at approximately 6am on Wednesday, February 5, when he was approached by an unknown white male demanding cash and his bank card. The victim bravely fought off the suspect who made off empty-handed towards the path leading to Colchester Avenue”.

The 77-year-old was withdrawing money from an ATM when the man approached him from behind and demanded the cash and bank cards. In the video, the old man is seen putting his fists up in defence as the thief approaches him outside a store in Cardiff. The 77-year-old also manages to land a couple of punches before the thief runs off empty-handed.

According to the post, the Detective Constable Stephen Mayne said that though the victim bravely fought the thief, he was still left shaken from the incident. Mayne, in the post, also encouraged anyone who knows the suspect to come forward. The incident took place around 6:00 am on February 5 at a Colchester Avenue and the suspect can be seen carrying a black rucksack and wearing a high-vis vest and black hat with a white motif on the front.

Netizens applaud the man

Several internet users also applauded the man and praised his bravery. One user wrote, “Brave man for defending himself hope he's not too shaken up”. Another said, “Go on grandad good for him but it could have been so much worse these people are the worst kind”. “Well done the victim. Old school boxing skills will always prevail. Never coward down to these oxygen thieves, “wrote another.

