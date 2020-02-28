Karnataka: Thief Breaks Into House, Takes Nap Instead Of Leaving With Valuables

In a bizarre incident, a man in an inebriated state broke into a house removing the tiles on the roof of a home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. According to the reports, instead of leaving with the valuables he opted instead, to take a nap. He did not rush out of the place after taking the things in his reach. According to the local media reports, Anil Sahani, a resident of Majipur district in Bihar entered the one-story tiled roof house of Sudarshan near Ullal Junction on the night of February 25.

Man caught by owner of house

The man was caught by the owner of the house taking a nap on the sofa after which he pulled out a stick and started hitting Sahani to wake him up from the sofa. The house owner later handed over the inebriated man to the police.

As per the reports, a senior police official said that Sahani appeared to be too inebriated and fell asleep. The police added that they are investigating the matter and whether he is linked to other theft-related cases reported in that area. The report added that a case of attempt of theft has been lodged against Sahani in the Uppinangady police station.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a thief who broke into a house to execute a robbery decided not to after coming to know that the house belongs to a former Army officer. However, not to escape empty-handed, the robber did enjoy a drink 'on the house'.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when workers renovating the house saw the front door broken open when they arrived. The renovation workers saw the thief's remorse on the wall where he wrote, "I violated the seventh commandment...," in reference to the commandment "Thou shalt not steal".

"I didn't know it was an army man's residence. I came to know only in the last moment when I saw the military cap. Apologies! Had I known it was a military officer's house, I would not have targeted it," the thief wrote on the wall using a marker, he wrote as said by a police officer to PTI.

In another place in the house, he wrote that he had stolen money and a bag from nearby shop before entering the house but since he had taken the money, the documents in the bag should be handed back to the owner.

