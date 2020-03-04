The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Big Catch': Australian Thief Steals $700 Necklace Using Fishing Rod, Netizens Amused

Rest of the World News

Australian authorities have shared CCTV footage of a thief stealing a $700 necklace off a mannequin's neck using a fishing rod. It took his 3 hours.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australian thief steals necklace worth $700 using fishing rod

A thief was recently caught on camera hooking a gold necklace with a fishing rod. The daring nighttime theft occurred in Australia at a designer store. According to reports, the local police announced the theft on March 4 and said that the thief broke the store's window before using a fishing rod to hook the Versace necklace.

'100% legit angling'

According to the CCTV footage and reports, it took the thief three hours to hook the necklace. After failing with a smaller rod, the man reportedly decided to get a bigger rod. The thief eventually snagged the gold necklace estimated at around $700 from the mannequin's neck.

Victoria police released footage of the incident on their official Twitter handle in an attempt to catch the thief. Take a look at the incident below.

 


Twitter had several witty responses to the video shared by Victoria police, take a look at the funniest ones below.

 

 

Read: Karnataka: Thief Breaks Into House, Takes Nap Instead Of Leaving With Valuables

Read: California: Thief Steals SUV With Corpse, Police Appeal To ‘bring Back The Deceased’

 

Read: UK: 77-year-old Man Fights Off Thief Who Attempted To Steal His Wallet; Watch Video

Read: Hilarious! Thief Left Empty-handed As He Passes Out After Drinking Champagne

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Hrithik Roshan teases fans with new video; they have only one question
HRITHIK'S NEW VIDEO: FANS REACT
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE