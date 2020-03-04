'Big Catch': Australian Thief Steals $700 Necklace Using Fishing Rod, Netizens Amused

A thief was recently caught on camera hooking a gold necklace with a fishing rod. The daring nighttime theft occurred in Australia at a designer store. According to reports, the local police announced the theft on March 4 and said that the thief broke the store's window before using a fishing rod to hook the Versace necklace.

'100% legit angling'

According to the CCTV footage and reports, it took the thief three hours to hook the necklace. After failing with a smaller rod, the man reportedly decided to get a bigger rod. The thief eventually snagged the gold necklace estimated at around $700 from the mannequin's neck.

Victoria police released footage of the incident on their official Twitter handle in an attempt to catch the thief. Take a look at the incident below.

Do you recognise this man?



We believe he used a fishing rod to commit a burglary on a high-end fashion store in Melbourne.



🔗https://t.co/m89487MaIB

📞Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 pic.twitter.com/DSu2PuzYpM — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 3, 2020

WATCH: Security footage shows a man using a fishing rod to remove a Versace necklace from a mannequin within the store just after 2am. pic.twitter.com/9S103jZjv4 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 3, 2020



Twitter had several witty responses to the video shared by Victoria police, take a look at the funniest ones below.

Let the king wear his necklace , he earned it — ButteredCrumpet for Bernie ✊ (@stovern169) March 3, 2020

If he's got a fishing license this is 100% legit angling. — A Sentient Pile of Spaghetti🍝 (@spagritty) March 4, 2020

Read: Karnataka: Thief Breaks Into House, Takes Nap Instead Of Leaving With Valuables

Read: California: Thief Steals SUV With Corpse, Police Appeal To ‘bring Back The Deceased’

Did he have his fishing license & was it the correct size? — Roosters1975 (@Roosters1975) March 3, 2020

That’s a pretty big catch! Snared a gem? Did he get away? Soooo many options. — Greg Mason (@marriedmoneyman) March 4, 2020

Read: UK: 77-year-old Man Fights Off Thief Who Attempted To Steal His Wallet; Watch Video

Read: Hilarious! Thief Left Empty-handed As He Passes Out After Drinking Champagne