'Big Catch': Australian Thief Steals $700 Necklace Using Fishing Rod, Netizens Amused

A thief was recently caught on camera hooking a gold necklace with a fishing rod. The daring nighttime theft occurred in Australia at a designer store. According to reports, the local police announced the theft on March 4 and said that the thief broke the store's window before using a fishing rod to hook the Versace necklace.
According to the CCTV footage and reports, it took the thief three hours to hook the necklace. After failing with a smaller rod, the man reportedly decided to get a bigger rod. The thief eventually snagged the gold necklace estimated at around $700 from the mannequin's neck.
Victoria police released footage of the incident on their official Twitter handle in an attempt to catch the thief. Take a look at the incident below.
Do you recognise this man?— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 3, 2020
We believe he used a fishing rod to commit a burglary on a high-end fashion store in Melbourne.
🔗https://t.co/m89487MaIB
📞Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 pic.twitter.com/DSu2PuzYpM
WATCH: Security footage shows a man using a fishing rod to remove a Versace necklace from a mannequin within the store just after 2am. pic.twitter.com/9S103jZjv4— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) March 3, 2020
Twitter had several witty responses to the video shared by Victoria police, take a look at the funniest ones below.
#SorryNotSorry pic.twitter.com/TvEC3Q0Aya— Joshua Polson (@POLSJ103) March 3, 2020
Let the king wear his necklace , he earned it— ButteredCrumpet for Bernie ✊ (@stovern169) March 3, 2020
If he's got a fishing license this is 100% legit angling.— A Sentient Pile of Spaghetti🍝 (@spagritty) March 4, 2020
Did he have his fishing license & was it the correct size?— Roosters1975 (@Roosters1975) March 3, 2020
That’s a pretty big catch! Snared a gem? Did he get away? Soooo many options.— Greg Mason (@marriedmoneyman) March 4, 2020
....how? Like where did the line go in? This sounds....fishy 🐠— pettywap1738 (@afterpayjesus) March 3, 2020