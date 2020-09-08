British Crisp Company Makes World's Longest Puffcorn; Netizens Call It 'dream Snack'

A UK-based crisp company recently set a new world record for creating the world’s ‘longest Puffcorn’, measuring 10.66 metres. While taking to Twitter, the Guinness World Records, congratulated Wotsits Giants, a company which is a part of Walkers Snack Foods Limited, in Leicester, UK.

According to Guinness World Records, "The longest Puffcorn measures 10.66 m (34 ft 11.68 in) and was achieved by Wotsits Giants in Leicester, UK, on 27 August 2020. This Guinness World Records attempt took place as part of the launch for Wotsits Giants”.

Congratulations to Wotsits Giants (@walkers_crisps) who have created the longest puffcorn!



Measuring 10.66 metres in length, Wot do you think of this tasty snack? 😋 #WorldRecordWotsit pic.twitter.com/BXmPAuuNXT — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 3, 2020

READ: Video Shows Elephant Breaking A Tree Into Half, Netizens Stunned

Netizens laud the efforts

Since shared, GWR’s post has garnered over 22,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. While some internet users couldn’t stop drooling at the tasty snack, others congratulated the company for breaking the record. One user wrote, “i am speechless”. Another added, “We TOTALLY need this right now .. I applaud your efforts @walkers_crisps There's no other cheesy snack I'd rather orange my digits for”. "I cannot accept this as it is one long extrusion. The only real way to make the longest Wotsit is to nibble the ends, wet them and stick them together etc.," joked third. "Next time give me a shout and we can try to break the "guy eats longest puffsnack" world record. If there's isn't one, there should be".

Well done! — isabelle tracy (@hullfair) September 3, 2020

Mankind has peaked.... — Sam Horne (@enrohmas74) September 3, 2020

I’m actually hungry to eat that wotsit — Harvey-Thomas John Keegan (@HarveyThomasCFC) September 3, 2020

READ: Good News: Toddler Turns 'skate Coach'; 'Tour Of Grief' Killer Whale Gives Birth; And More

Oh yes! This is my dream snack! 😂😍😂



I think you ought to make them exactly 10 metres long then run competitions to see who can munch through the whole length in the quickest time. 😂😂 Should then be an Olympic sport. 😂😂👍👍👍 — ° ᵐᵃʳᶜᵘˢ ᵗ ʷᵃʳᵈ ° (@marcus_t_ward) September 5, 2020

Did someone get to eat it 😋😁🍴 — Scintilla Sunrise (@ScintillaSun) September 3, 2020

READ: Baby Chef Cade's Video Goes Viral As He Can't Stop Eating The Cookie Ingredients, Watch

Finally 2020 has its purpose!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 been waiting 8 months to see something to make this year worth while 😉🤣 — Andrew May (@andrew07023) September 3, 2020

Try getting it in a packet tho — David Manning (@KickingThePig) September 5, 2020

READ: Radhika Apte's Birthday: Netflix Extends A Quirky Wish For The 'queen' Of Their Streams



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.