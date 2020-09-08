Last Updated:

British Crisp Company Makes World's Longest Puffcorn; Netizens Call It 'dream Snack'

A British crisp company recently set a new world record for creating the world’s ‘longest Puffcorn’, measuring 10.66 metres (34 ft 11.68 in).

A UK-based crisp company recently set a new world record for creating the world’s ‘longest Puffcorn’, measuring 10.66 metres. While taking to Twitter, the Guinness World Records, congratulated Wotsits Giants, a company which is a part of Walkers Snack Foods Limited, in Leicester, UK. 

According to Guinness World Records, "The longest Puffcorn measures 10.66 m (34 ft 11.68 in) and was achieved by Wotsits Giants in Leicester, UK, on 27 August 2020. This Guinness World Records attempt took place as part of the launch for Wotsits Giants”. 

Netizens laud the efforts 

Since shared, GWR’s post has garnered over 22,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. While some internet users couldn’t stop drooling at the tasty snack, others congratulated the company for breaking the record. One user wrote, “i am speechless”. Another added, “We TOTALLY need this right now .. I applaud your efforts @walkers_crisps There's no other cheesy snack I'd rather orange my digits for”. "I cannot accept this as it is one long extrusion. The only real way to make the longest Wotsit is to nibble the ends, wet them and stick them together etc.," joked third. "Next time give me a shout and we can try to break the "guy eats longest puffsnack" world record. If there's isn't one, there should be".

