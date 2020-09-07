Good News: Toddler Turns 'skate Coach'; 'Tour Of Grief' Killer Whale Gives Birth; And More

When the world updates consist of COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice, protests among other things, people are more than ever are looking for encouraging news. Since the beginning of the year, the unforeseen circumstances have dominated the minds of millions across the globe. But, it has also paved the way for occasional kind gestures, unique songs, online trends and peculiar methods of people adhering to the new lifestyle amid the coronavirus outbreak. From determined toddler teaching her dad how to skate to New York Philharmonic performing on streets amid COVID-19, here are five best stories from today to dial down on the negativity.

Toddler turns 'skate coach' for dad

Adorable footage of a determined toddler teaching her dad how to skate on the rink has won the Internet. Shared on Instagram by a user named Heather Nyhart Brennan, the nearly two-minute-long clip depicts a little child named Petra Lennox who coaches her father to skateboard. With a confident posture and commandment of a trainer in her voice, the toddler hands over the red coloured skateboard to her dad to begin the practise session that she seemingly organized. The video was captioned as “Petra Lennox: Skate coach. 100% unscripted toddler vibes headed your way.”

Read - '100% Unscripted': Toddler Turns 'skate Coach' For Dad, Netizens Say 'she Is Amazing'

Killer Whale famous for 'Tour of Grief' gives birth to new calf

In a celebratory development for all Whale Research institutes, the endangered killer whale named “Tahlequah” that caught attention on mourning for its dead calf by carrying it through the Salish Sea off British Columbia in 2018 for 17 days, has now given birth to a new calf. The whale also is known by scientists as “J35” has mostly given birth on September 4, said that Center for Whale Research in the state of Washington in a statement.

We are so happy to her that Tahlequah (J35) of the endangered southern resident orca population has given birth to a calf! This population of orcas is in dire need of help. Learn more at https://t.co/RXrJwZMjex.

Photo by Katie Jones via Center for Whale Research.#DolphinProject pic.twitter.com/LoWJyf8PNI — Dolphin Project (@Dolphin_Project) September 7, 2020

Read - Killer Whale Famous For 'Tour Of Grief' Gives Birth To New Calf, Researches Celebrate

New York Philharmonic performs on streets amid COVID-19

New York’s popular Philharmonic orchestra has taken to the streets amid the coronavirus pandemic to perform and entertain fans while the concert hall remains closed. Known as one of the oldest musical institutions of America, the symphony orchestra was seen playing outdoor pop-up shows, pickup truck emblazoned with ‘bandwagon’ and other surprise nooks and corners to allure fans. The group was spotted wearing face masks and adhering to health safety protocols while performing and wants to make the gigs safe for fans, according to media reports.

Outside of Lincoln Center @nyphil is giving a social distant concert AND registering people to vote pic.twitter.com/bxahyPl6KG — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) August 29, 2020

Read - New York Philharmonic Performs On Streets Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Video of turtle giving ‘high-five’ to crocodile

A hilarious video of a turtle giving a ‘high-five’ to a deadly crocodile is making rounds on various social media platforms. The short-clip posted by Twitter user ‘Gator Daily’, shows a fearless little turtle happily swimming towards the deadly predator in the water. In the background, one can hear a rap song playing, which made the clip even more comical than it already is.

gator and turtle high five pic.twitter.com/CP8ElZkSZo — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) September 4, 2020

Read - Video Of Turtle Giving ‘high-five’ To Crocodile As It Swims Past Takes Internet By Storm

Heartwarming video of opossum shows 'pleasure and privilege'

Heartwarming video of a female opossum carrying its newborns on the back through the field has taken the internet by storm. Shared by Indian Forester Susanta Nanda, the short clip was captioned saying that it shows the “pleasure and privilege” of being a mother. Moved by the nine-second-long clip, hundreds of internet users united to laud the video and talked about how priceless mother’s love is. The video has already garnered over 17.5k views and nearly two thousand likes. Watch:

When burden is a pleasure & privilege💕

Motherhood.. pic.twitter.com/q1TP7LHRgm — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 7, 2020

Read - Heartwarming Video Of Opossum Shows 'pleasure And Privilege' Of Being A Mother; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.