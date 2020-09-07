Last Updated:

Radhika Apte's Birthday: Netflix Extends A Quirky Wish For The 'queen' Of Their Streams

Radhika Apte turned 35 today, i.e. September 7, 2020. Thus, on this special occasion, Netflix has a quirky birthday wish for the 'queen' of their streams

radhika apte's birthday

Radhika Apte turned a year older today. September 7, 2020, marks the 35th birthday of the Emmy nominated polyglot actor. Apte is known as one of the favourite actors of the OTT platform Netflix because most of her digital projects have been in collaboration with the streamer. Now, on the occasion of the Ghoul actor's 35th birthday, Netflix India shared a special birthday wish for the 'queen' of their streams.

Netflix wishes everyone a 'Radhika Ap-Day'

Social media has been flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes for Radhika Apte as she turned 35 today. However, one birthday wish, in particular, stood out from the rest and that was from none other than Netflix India. Earlier this morning, Netflix India took to Twitter to share a quirky tweet for Radhika on her birthday by calling it the 'favourite day of the year'. The streamer tweeted writing, "Wishing everyone a happy Radhika Ap-day on our favourite day of the year! Happy birthday,@radhika_apte". A couple of hours later, they shared yet another birthday wish for the Phobia actor and called her the 'queen' of their streams. 

Check out the tweet below:

Soon, Twitterati shared some hilarious comments on Netflix's tweet. One user jokingly asked the streamer for free cakes on their favourite day as he tweeted writing, "Hey@NetflixIndia any plan of distributing cakes to premium plan customers? C'mon it's your fav's bday". Another poked fun at the streamer for wishing their 'queen' late as he sarcastically tweeted commenting, "Good morning Netflix India, aren't you too early to wish your queen.. she might punish you for this...(sic)". Check out Twitterati's reaction to Netflix India's birthday wish for Radhika Apte:

For the unversed, Radhika Apte and Netflix's association has been quite strong with several highly-popular projects. Radhika started her journey in the digital space with Netflix's superhit web series Sacred Games. She later went on to star in multiple projects of the streamer including Lust Stories, Ghoul and the latest release Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Sacred Games co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The web film released on the streaming platform on July 31, 2020, and received a thumbs up from both critics as well the audience.

