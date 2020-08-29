British Embassy Invites Applications From Indian Women To Be 'High Commissioner For A Day'

The British High Commission has invited applications from Indian women in the age group of 18-23 years to be 'High Commissioner for a Day'.

According to the official website of the British High Commission in India, the winner will experience a wide range of UK-India work, meet with senior stakeholders and partners to discuss their collective response to COVID-19, and launch a new British High Commission (BHC) Gender Charter reaffirming commitment to gender equality.

Want to experience the diplomatic life?



Here’s your chance as we launch our flagship 'High Commissioner for a Day' challenge.



We are calling women across India (18-23 yrs) to participate in this unique competition. For details visit 👉https://t.co/FAbnKo7EF0. #DayoftheGirl pic.twitter.com/tvsjN5hbkC — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) August 28, 2020

READ: 'UK's Points-based Immigration System To Advantage India': British High Commissioner

'High Commissioner for a Day'

British High Commission added that to participate in the pan-India competition, the applicants need to record and upload a one-minute video on ‘what global challenges and opportunities do you see for gender equality in the age of COVID-19’. The video must be shared on either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by tagging ‘@UKinIndia’ and using the hashtag ‘#DayoftheGirl’. The deadline to apply is 13 September 2020.

READ: Shinzo Abe Resigns: British PM, Taiwan President Laud His Successful, Positive Stewardship

Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said, "I am delighted to launch our fourth High Commissioner for a Day competition. Empowering women and girls globally is one of the UK’s top priorities and we continue to work with governments and partners around the world as a force for good, including in India, to make that a reality."

"This competition is aimed at giving our amazing young women a platform to shape the world we live in. I’ve been inspired by the brilliant applications we’ve received from all over India over the past years, and look forward eagerly to seeing even more this year," the Acting High Commissioner to India added.

The British High Commission has run the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition annually since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child (observed on 11 October), empower the next generation of women as leaders and trail-blazers, and to highlight some of the challenges women and girls around the world still face.

In light of health and safety precautions required by COVID-19, the winner of this year’s competition will be invited to participate in a virtual programme. Last year’s competition was won by 22-year-old Ayesha Khan, a mass communication student from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Image: British High Commission India

READ: Did You Know R Madhavan Once Trained With British Army, Royal Navy & Royal Air Force?

READ: Meghan Markle Picks Up A British Accent After Spending Two Years In UK

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.