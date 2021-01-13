Woman gifts car to foster daughter, her reaction leaves internet teary eyed

Amidst the internet brimming with heartwarming videos, one particular clip showcasing mother-daughter bond has left the internet in awe. Shared on Instagram by a user named Elizabeth Friedland, the short clip features her gifting a car to her foster daughter on her 18th birthday. While the adorable family video is enough to make people cry, it is the reaction of the daughter which is winning hearts.

'You are deserving'

The video begins by showing Elizabeth sitting on a couch with his son and foster daughter. As the clip progresses, she asks her “bonus” daughter to unwrap the present. While the daughter says that there is no need for a present, Elizabeth insists her to open. As soon as she opens her present, the 18-year-old bursts into tears.

“GUYS. Grab the tissues and get ready to ugly cry. My amazing “bonus” daughter turned 18 today and opened her present — a car,” she wrote. Then added that the box she handed to the young woman contains pictures of the car that will be delivered by the end of the month.

“There’s no more deserving young woman. I’ve seen her walk a mile to the bus stop, in all kinds of weather, to ride the bus an hour to work, only to do it all again in the dark. She’s never once complained. I’ve found her up studying at 1 am. I’ve seen her advocate for herself with poise and maturity beyond her years,” the proud mother wrote adding that her daughter was “deserving of this and everything else wonderful that will come her way."

Read: 'Namak Issk Ka' Actor Monalisa Shares A 'like Mother Like Daughter' Pic In Her Latest Post

Read: Arjun Bijlani's Mother Gets Hospitalised, Actor Says 'You’re Going To Be Fine'; See Video

Since shared, the post has won everyone’s heart and has been liked over 1330 times. In addendum, it has also racked up hundreds of comments. "his is sweet, but why she watching her walking a mile to the bus and walking in the dark no one was able to drive her? Just curious," wrote a user. "I don’t know you? But you have a heart of gold. Congrats on surrounding yourself with such good people.," added a second.

Read: Pari Murder And Rape Case: Victim's Mother Moves Supreme Court, Seeks CBI Investigation

Read: Kapil Sharma Pours In Love For His Mother, Extends Warm Wish On Her Birthday; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.