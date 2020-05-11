Melissa Fumero Talks About Jake And Amy's Baby Journey On 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s season 7 recently saw its end as the central characters Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago have a baby. Actor Melissa Fumero, who plays the role of Amy Santiago in the show, shared the journey of how the ‘baby’ plot came up and how the makers and the actors went through with it. The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Melissa on Peraltiago’s baby journey

Melissa Fumero started the video by sharing that she will be talking about Jake and Amy’s baby journey while she is sitting in her garage. The first question posed to Melissa was how the infertility storyline of Amy came up. Melissa shared that they talked about it in the early stages of Season 6. She shared that the show’s writer Dan Goor texted her to not think too hard and answer quickly if Amy wanted to have children.

Melissa then shared that she wrote to Dan how Amy does want to have children, along with becoming a Captain. She thought about how it should not come easily to her. As Amy’s character always tries to handle and control things, it would be interesting to see how she goes through something that is not in her hands. Amy cannot study for it and Melissa said that she likes to put Amy’s character in uncomfortable situations as she is the funniest then.

The next question was the emotions she tapped into for the episode where Jake and Amy are looking for various ways to get pregnant. She revealed that many of her friends had gone through miscarriages and fertility problems and she channelled the empathy for them as well as for Amy’s character when shooting for the episode. She also talked about how she was happy to see the overwhelmingly positive responses from the audience as they thanked them. Melissa shared that she was proud of the way the story was told as they made sure that it was right and also sensitive.

She then gives advice to Jake and Amy about raising boys. She says that nothing that is precious and breakable must be in reach of their hands as they might destroy it. She also pointed out Amy’s love for ceramics and advised her to take care of that situation. She said nothing breakable must be kept under the three to four feet level.

Melissa Fumero also shared a picture of herself along with her newborn son on her Instagram. She gave a shoutout to all new moms and soon-to-be mothers as well. She added how her boys have stolen her hearts completely. Melissa was pregnant while shooting for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and gave birth to her second son on February 14, 2020.

