Brother Helps Sister On Wheelchair Play Basketball, Netizens Love The Joy On Her Face

A heart-warming video of a brother helping his sister with special needs secure basketball goal by fetching the goal post to her has moved the internet. Shared by a user Rex Chapman on Twitter, the 14-second clip has been viewed over 1.8 million times and aligns the roles and responsibilities of families and the society to make a difference in the lives of specially-abled individuals. The clip has brought smiles across social media as users called the young boy and his sister “champions”.

Shared 23.9k times, the video depicts a girl in the wheelchair with a basketball trying to goal when her sibling, the boy, brings down the goalpost for her to put the ball. She excitedly makes a goal by slowly placing the ball in the basket as the little boy places the post back to its standing position and claps for her sister for making a score. Chapman wrote in the caption that the brother helping his sister was the kind of content he was there on the internet for. The clip surfaced on the occasion of the international brothers’ day celebrated just a day ago.

This brother helping his sister get buckets is definitely the Twitter content I’m here for...🌎❤️🏀❤️pic.twitter.com/VwlP2mHY8j — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 24, 2020

Every Lil Miss Jordan needs her Pippen. Atta boy! — Jay Bys (@BysJay) May 24, 2020

The joy on her face!!

I cannot 😭 — Kelly A. 🇺🇸 (@SuperKellyA) May 24, 2020

.. . the person with a combative attitude who always wins. pic.twitter.com/BehYD9sJ2k — somendra (@somendra31) May 24, 2020

Everyone should be so lucky to have a brother like that. — Rgsal (@Rgsal897) May 24, 2020

This is what we all should be doing always. Thank-you little man for the reminder. — Zoie palmer (@ZoiePalmer) May 24, 2020

😢her face says it all🥰❤❤ — Kim hasting (@KimberlyHasti18) May 24, 2020

My entire ❤️! — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) May 24, 2020

❤️ This young man is an amazing human. And the smile on his sisters face made my day.



Thank you for sharing this with us. — USMCLegbreaker (@USMCLegbreaker) May 24, 2020

And he claps. my special needs son is 5 and his 9 yr old brother claps for him when he writes his name because 5 yr old has no thumbs. It takes real love to clap for accomplishments we don't even consider on an average day. — Stephen Vicinanza (@savicinanza) May 25, 2020

With over 151.3k likes, the video has inspired many to share stories of the special needs children in the families and their siblings’ engagement in extracurricular activities. With duties similar to those of the young boy, a user shared a clip of the differently-abled kid climbing the steps following his sister. “Kids always create a positive atmosphere then disability cannot snatch a human happiness life,” wrote the user. Another wrote, “Everyone should be so lucky to have a brother like that”. “The great thing here is he didn’t do it for her or help her — he just removed a barrier (the net being too high) so she could do it herself,” wrote the third, appreciating the boy’s sensitivity and his responsible behavior.

