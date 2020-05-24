‘Living Dangerously’: Crane Taking A Ride On Back Of Crocodile Leaves Netizens Amazed

A brave Crane risks its life by hitching a ride on the back of a crocodile and doesn’t even seem to be fazed by its potentially dangerous transportation. While keeping it cool, the crane stands on the reptile's tail and maintains its stance as the crocodile swims in the water. Shared on May 24, by BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Twitter with a caption ‘Hitching a ride’ has now taken the internet by storm.

In the video, one can see the ‘unusual pair’ moving along. The bird can also be seen looking around and repositioning its head. Two other crocodiles can also be spotted swimming closely, however, the Crane doesn’t react to them and keeps on balancing.

Hitching a ride 😁



pic.twitter.com/uFQZoODIsY — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) May 24, 2020

Netizens call it ‘coexistence’

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already been viewed more than 10,000 times. With hundreds of likes, several internet users also flooded the comment section. While one internet user wrote, “Reminded of that story of the friendship of monkey & crocodile. Of trust, deceit & presence of mind. Here the crane can always his escape, should the emergency arise,” another said, “What a Peaceful coexistence”. “Wow... That's great... The best example of coexistence”.

It's called Coexistence. — Fearless Banda (@NatureL00543616) May 24, 2020

Talismanic Ride on a Tail ! — Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) 🇮🇳 (@RDXThinksThat) May 24, 2020

Wow!! That's living dangerously!! — RightDoc (@ArvindK26905698) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, according to an international media outlet, the clip was initially filmed back in 2018. The filmer reportedly said that he was at Gatorland hanging out with friends when he saw the bird surfing on a gator. The Gatorworld is a theme park and wildlife preserve. It is reportedly also known for rare giant white alligators as well as crocodiles.

