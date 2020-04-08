Brother Outsmarts His Sister And Wins $50 Bet, Netizens Want Him To Pay Anyway

As the coronavirus outbreak has led to lockdowns in the majority of the countries, people are finding ways to keep themselves entertained. Recently, a video of a bet between a brother and his sister has gone viral. Twitter user Jordan Davenport bet his sister that she couldn’t do everything he could, which left his sister ‘mad’. In the video, one can see Jordan performing some actions one-by-one and his sister copying each as he acts them out, but Jordan somehow manages to outsmart his sister.

Bet my sister $50 dollars that she couldn’t do everything I do and she got mad 😂 pic.twitter.com/C5qPaeFkA9 — Jordan Davenport (@its_jaybruh) April 4, 2020

'Flat out deceived'

The 37-second-video has taken the internet by storm. The clip has been viewed more than four million times and has also garnered more than four lakh likes. With thousands of comments, the video has left Twitter users weighing in on who should really get the bet money. Some users even shared videos of themselves tricking their sister or mother., while others were ‘bamboozled’ by it.

Tried this and my younger sister tried to chase me with a knife around the kitchen — Abou (@abou_k203) April 5, 2020

She was focused too lmaooooo — Bonita Applebum🧘🏾‍♀️ (@SheHerYe) April 4, 2020

bamboozled, hoodwinked, led astray, run amuck, and flat out deceived! — Andy Harry (@HarryAndy2) April 4, 2020

I would’ve just spit in the cup 😭😭. Give sis her $50 — Jasmine (@jazzyfizzle____) April 5, 2020

Give her the $50 neooow — Bella 💃🏽 (@talawab) April 5, 2020

She got you on the dance moves you should give her $25 lol — ✨NOT YOUR BITCH✨ (@iam_bellajene) April 5, 2020

Me and my mama did one too.. 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/6pcjjnJmp7 — Jass ❤ (@JazzySoPrettyy) April 5, 2020

Got my cousin the same way 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8bMMH67IT5 — KARTIER (@Kartierdadon) April 5, 2020

Another prank in which a person is required to wear the hoodie back to front and stand in from of an open fridge has taken the internet by storm. The idea behind the prank is to trick someone into believing that they are standing facing the fridge until they pull down the hoodie and surprise them. Internet users are can’t stop tricking their relatives to keep themselves entertained amid lockdown.

