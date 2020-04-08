The Debate
Brother Outsmarts His Sister And Wins $50 Bet, Netizens Want Him To Pay Anyway

What’s Viral

Twitter user Jordan Davenport bet his sister that she couldn’t do everything he could, which left his sister ‘mad’. Netizens want Jordan to her anyway.

Brother

As the coronavirus outbreak has led to lockdowns in the majority of the countries, people are finding ways to keep themselves entertained. Recently, a video of a bet between a brother and his sister has gone viral. Twitter user Jordan Davenport bet his sister that she couldn’t do everything he could, which left his sister ‘mad’. In the video, one can see Jordan performing some actions one-by-one and his sister copying each as he acts them out, but Jordan somehow manages to outsmart his sister. 

READ: Indo-Western Band Composes Coronavirus Song To Spread Awareness

'Flat out deceived' 

The 37-second-video has taken the internet by storm. The clip has been viewed more than four million times and has also garnered more than four lakh likes. With thousands of comments, the video has left Twitter users weighing in on who should really get the bet money. Some users even shared videos of themselves tricking their sister or mother., while others were ‘bamboozled’ by it. 

READ: US: Teenage Pilot Delivers Medical Supplies To Hospitals In Rural Areas

READ: Leaf Worm Apple Puzzle That Is Trending These Days; Check Answer And Solution Inside

Another prank in which a person is required to wear the hoodie back to front and stand in from of an open fridge has taken the internet by storm. The idea behind the prank is to trick someone into believing that they are standing facing the fridge until they pull down the hoodie and surprise them. Internet users are can’t stop tricking their relatives to keep themselves entertained amid lockdown. 

READ: Video Of Cat Hilariously Failing While Trying To Scratch Itself Leaves Netizens In Splits

 

 

