BTS Star RM Reveals Most Famous Indian Song In South Korea, You'll Be Surprised To Know

Popular South Korean band BTS’ rapper RM has a favourite song from India which surprisingly isn’t from Bollywood. In an interview with Rolling Stones, the rapper revealed that the Indian songs have been a great influence on him, adding that he has been a die-hard fan of Punjabi songs. Aired in the year 2017, the talk show that has recently surfaced features BTS band lead singing laurels about Daler Mehndi's popular Punjabi dance track Tunak Tunak Tun. According to the Rolling Stones, RM was just a middle school student aged 14 when the track became popular worldwide and he couldn’t help grooving to the peppy number. In fact, the artist revealed that the band on multiple occasions had desired to tour India.

“I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’. It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a middle school student, when I was 14,” RM could be heard saying in the interview.

When asked if the band ever wanted to perform in India, the band's rapper said: “It’s [India] very famous here. We see it in textbooks, in fairytales. So, we got so many fantasies; the mystery, the Taj Mahal, the beautiful people.” He added that the members have been eyeing for the opportunity to perform for the BTS Army in the Southeast Asian country. RM told the reporter that he has been fascinated with India for a very long time.

Kamala Harris is an ARMY

Earlier, United States Vice President Kamala Harris caused a stir after it was found that she follows BTS, and the K-POP fans couldn’t keep calm. Harris’ official Twitter handle was spotted following the popular seven-member South Korean boy band and members were exalted that she, in fact, was a fan. This also put the critics’ perception to rest that the BTS’s success comes from young, fanatical teenage girls, and the award-winning band and the K-POP members were head over heels to find Harris in their family. Some of the BTS ARMY noticed that Harris’ summer playlist included BTS’ hit single Boy With Luv, from Map of the Soul: Persona featuring Halsey.

