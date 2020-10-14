Bull Attacks Old Man Who Beat It With Stick; Netizens Reminded Of 'aa Bail Mujhe Maar'

A video which has been uploaded on Twitter shows a horrifying incident where an old man is being attacked by a bull after he beats him with a stick. Uploaded by username ‘@Coolkiranj’, the video is being deemed as a perfect example of ‘Karma’. The uploader of the video asks in the caption about the need of removing the trunk. He further makes a remark by saying, “Rhythm worms in the body of an old man …”.

The terrifying attack

The 27 seconds short video begins with the bull quietly standing on one side of the street. As the video moves further, we see an old man enter the frame. Suddenly, the old man starts hitting the animal with a stick. He hits the bull on its back and its head. However, when he is continuing to hit it, the bull retaliates and hits the old man with its head.

Read: 'Holy Cow'! Bull Gets Guinness World Records Title For Longest Horns Measuring Over 8 Feet

Uploaded on October 8, the video has managed to gather 45K views and 216 likes. Tweeples have also Retweeted the vidoe with their own caption. While few are finding this to be terrifying, others are leaving laughing emojis in the comment section. "Aaya bail mujhe maar. . . Very apt for this hindi saying", wrote a Twitter user aptly describing the situation.

Read: CCTV Footage Of Hyderabad Ferrari Hit-and-run Case Accessed Amid Victim's Family's Claims

It was standing on a side peacefully what was the need to beat it. He deserved the reaction https://t.co/xzHyxrYurn — ram j l (@Ram56941642) October 14, 2020

aa bail, mujhe maar. — raghuveer nayak (@raghuveertth) October 14, 2020

Wah.. Wah — Bhausaheb Wagh (@BhausahebWagh7) October 11, 2020

Read: 'Speeding Ferrari's Real Driver Not Arrested' Alleges Victim's Kin; Make Big CCTV Claim

Also Read: Shocking Fatal Accident In Telangana Caught On CCTV; Car Speeds Into Stalled Traffic

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Coolkiranj)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.