Only For Genius Math Problem: Here Is The Answer For Shoe Man Gloves Puzzle

A math problem has been making rounds on social media. This math problem includes a bunch of items with their added value. One has to figure out their individual values and then find the right answer to the puzzle at the end.

Here’s the 'Only for Genius math problem'

In the Only for Genius math problem, it is easy to solve and get the answer quickly if you are well aware of the knowledge of BODMAS. It is also very important to carefully see the picture before solving the puzzle. Here is the shoe man gloves puzzle:

(Source: Reddit r/puzzles)

Here’s the ‘shoe man gloves puzzle answer'

Let us first establish the values of each item given in the puzzle. As per the first equation, the addition of three pairs of shoes is 60. This means that one pair of shoes is 20.

The next equation shows that one pair of shoes with two men is 30. While a pair of shoes value 20, this means that one man values for 5.

Keeping in mind the fact that the man values 5, and the equation adds on to 9, the two sunglasses are worth 4. This means that one sunglasses is of the value 2.

A pair of shoes, with one glove and one sunglasses, equal to 42. While the pair of shoe values 20, and one pair of sunglasses values 2. That means, one glove is of 20.

Now comes the real trick. One pair of shoes values 20, which mean a single shoe is of 10. The man can be seen wearing a pair of shoes, a pair of gloves as well as sunglasses. The value of man will be added with the rest to make one whole value.

Man- 5, Gloves- 40 (One glove valued 20 as established), Pair of shoes-20 and Sunglasses-2. All of this equals 67. Looking at the law of BODMAS in math, multiplication of the man along with the glasses in the equation will be done first. Thus, 67 multiplied by 2 is 134.

Adding the value of 10 of the single shoe, the final answer is 144.

