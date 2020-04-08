Identify The Places In Kerala Puzzle | All The Right Answers

During the current Coronavirus pandemic, the only way to get in touch with friends and family all over the world is through calls, messages and social media. People have also been sharing updates related to the Coronavirus situation around them. Many people have taken up their hobbies in the current forced free time. They have also been challenging their friends and loved ones for puzzles or riddles on WhatsApp. These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for many during this lockdown in the country. One of the WhatsApp puzzles that have been going viral lately is Identify the places in Kerala puzzle on WhatsApp.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Launches Youtube Channel With 'all Things Fun',says Revenue Will Go To PM Fund

The puzzle was shared over WhatsApp earlier too. Due to the current lockdown situation, it is going viral over social media. As many people have been trying to solve the puzzle, they are wondering whether their answer is correct or not. To all those who are wondering about Identify the places in Kerala answers, here are the correct answers to the puzzle.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Shutter Island' Has Interesting Facts That Fans Wouldn't Know; Read

In Identify the places in Kerala puzzle, one is supposed to guess the places in Kerala. This guesswork needs to be done with the help of the English translation of the places. Here is the full list of English translated words.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Wears A Tiger Print Outfit, Fans Call Her Caption 'wasted Opportunity'

1. Year

2. Asafoetida pond

3. Touch River

4. Enthinu vannu

5. Crow place

6. Mountain river

7. Ghee river bank

8. Mud head

9. One bridge

10. Potato mouth

11. Grass goat

12. Mountain back

Also Read | 'Money Heist' Season 4 Has A 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Connect That You Can't Miss; See Here

Here are all the answers to Identify the places in Kerala puzzle. See how many did you get it right.

1. Kollam

2. Kayamkulam

3. Todupuzha

4. Vaikkim

5. Kakkanad

6. Malampuzha

7. Neyyattinkara

8. Cherthala

9. Ottapalam

10. Aluva

11. Pullad

12. Malapuram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.