RE3 Train Puzzle Solution: How To Solve The Control Room Puzzle?

The Resident Evil 3 train puzzle is the next step after throwing the Substation Circuit Breakers in the game which has an objective of bringing the trains online in the Subway office.

Once you put out the fire and get the power online, you are required to look at the map and plot the railway lines to the subway in order to take the survivors and yourself out of the Raccoon City. However, the game does not provide you with enough instructions on how you can get out of the city, so if you're having trouble finding the solution, here’s what you need to do:

RE3 - Bring the trains online

You have to start by making your way to the Kite Bros Railway Subway Office, which is to the west side of downtown from the Subway Power Substation Control Room. Once you leave the area, you will be attacked by the Nemesis. Your goal would be to run past him and avoid him as much as you can and once you have crossed the sparking generator, you can turn around to stop and fight him until he's downed. Get some hand grenades and put them in a shortcut slot.

Spring on towards the Garage, but don’t slow down for the generic zombies, and you should be fine once you get through the door. As you get through the gate, Nemesis will show up again. It is suggested that you try to dodge him and maintain a distance. Once you have an opportunity, just attack him with a hand grenade. Now, head straight into the Subway Control Room which is inside the Kite Bros Railway offices.

RE3 train puzzle solution

Go to the Control Panel and plot out a route that trains can pass through along with the number for the tracks using the console. Here is the Subway Office Control Panel solution (from top to bottom): Simply put the codes for the respective stations.

Station Track RE 01 FA 02 RA 03 SA 02 FO 01

Image credits: Resident Evil