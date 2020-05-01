Cadbury to launch limited edition chocolates to thank 'unsung heroes' fighting COVID-19

International Confectionery Brand Mondezel’s Indian branch is all set to launch special Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates. In the new limited edition chocolates, the company's logo will be replaced by 'Thank You' to recognize the efforts of the nation’s unsung heroes amid coronavirus crisis. This will mark the first time since the logo has been changed since the year 1970 when the chocolate was launched in India.

According to reports, Mondezel India has committed a part of the proceeds from the sale towards the insurance of daily wage earners. For the purpose, the company has partnered with Nirmana, NGO that works with the unorganised sector. The limited-edition bars would be launched to express gratitude to essential workers who are constantly braving the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to media reporters, Anil Viswanathan, marketing director (chocolates) said that the Cadbury Dairy Milk as a brand believed that one thing that could "shine a beam of light" in tough times was generosity. He added that they felt a sense of duty as they created a "pack of innovations" that reflected the nation's sentiment. According to reports, the new chocolates would be priced at Rs 40 for 50gms and would be launched in eight Indian languages- English, Hindi/ Marathi, Gujrati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Recently, Cadbury, which includes Dairy Milk and Bournville, has unveiled a new logo design. The chocolate giant has spent £1million on a new logo, as per reports, modifying the previous one which had gone unchanged for 50 years. Once you have a closer look at both the logos, in a cleaner image, the new logo lacks the thick lettering of the previous version, with a slightly modified tilt to the word 'Cadbury'.

The chocolatier, based in Bournville, issued a statement over the revamp, claiming the new logo "puts the humanity back" into the design. PR expert Mark Borkowski said the rebrand by agency Bulletproof could easily top £1million. But he said Cadbury was right to keep changes subtle rather than risk alienating its loyal customers.

