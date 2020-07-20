Yoga World Record: 11-year-old Dubai-based Indian Girl Performs Fastest 100 Yoga Poses

A Dubai-based Indian girl Samridhi Kalia, in her third yoga title and second in less than a month, broke the world record for doing more than a hundred poses in under 3.5 minutes. Her performance was recorded at the iconic Burj Khalifa's viewing deck earlier last week.

The 11-year-old performed the fastest yoga positions in confined space and set the new Golden Book World Record. In a statement, Samridhi attributed her success to hard work and perseverance, as mentioned on the Golden Book of World Record’s official website.

"All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. Work hard in silence, let success be your noise. I feel that my greatest asset is not my physical ability, it is my mental ability," PTI quoted Samridhi.

Samridhi's last world record saw her performing at least 40 yoga poses in one minute on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21.

The 11-year-old, who is a Class VII student, further added that her greatest asset was not her physical ability but her mental spirit. She emphasised the importance of keeping one’s mind and body healthy as she discussed the health benefits of Yoga in view of the global pandemic.

Read: Pooja Hegde Flaunts 'gratifying Exhaustion After A Good Yoga Class'; See Post

Read: ‘Health-conscious’ Baby Penguin Doing Yoga Gives Internet Workout Goals

Won titles in artistic and rhythmic yoga

An avid fitness buff, Samridhi also plays other games such as lawn tennis, cycles, swims, enjoys ice skating, and is learning badminton, according to local media reports. Additionally, she has won titles in artistic and rhythmic yoga.

Samridhi won Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Award in January 2020 and the Consulate-General of India honoured her with the title. As per reports, Samridhi Kalia is exceedingly dedicated to Yoga and performs various exercises and asanas at least for 3 hours each day.

Read: Gehlot Camp MLAs' Lagaan Screening & Yoga Classes Flouted Covid-norms, Claims New Plea

Read: Deepika Padukone's Guinness World Record Might Leave You Stumped; Check Out