Harsh Goenka Shares Valuable Life Lessons On Twitter, Netizens Say 'couldn't Agree More'

Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing motivational posts on Twitter every now and then, recently shared some "important truths" about life on social media, which most people will definitely agree with. Goenka shared some valuable life lessons on Twitter that he dubbed as important truths, while the internet also added their own points to make it more inclusive.

'Important truths'

"You will never 'find' time, you have to make it. You have to think about yourself too. It's harder to be kind than smart. Everybody hurts. Nobody knows everything. Life is not fair, we have to live with it. Everything doesn't make sense," Harsh Goenka highlighted in his post, which has garnered more than 2,400 likes since being shared on Twitter.

Netizens flooded the comment section of the post with thoughts and opinions about Goenks's lessonS on life. "Very true! We need to make time out of our schedule else we miss the smaller pleasures of life! For kindness I would add giving away to beggars/poverty etc is still easier(I wouldn’t put them on the pedestal for that) but be kind and fair to your equals be it personally and professionally," one individual said.

"Yes, the meaning of life is at the moment! And it changes from moment to moment. There is only "here and now". Everything else is the work of our brain and our emotions..." another user commented. Meanwhile, others showered the post with love as they filled the comment section with appreciative messages.

4 ways to change for the better:



1. Read daily

2. Debate smart people

3. Pause and reflect more

4. Acknowledge your mistakes



“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.” ~ Winston Churchill — Abhishek Singhania | Finance (@Abhi_finance) November 12, 2020

Time flies, you have to catch it.

Always define yourself.

A little kindness is often worth than a great deal of money

Nobody knows everything,but many knows a lot.

Life is not always fair but it is not the final destination. — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) November 12, 2020

No time..i am busy..people say often

but hard fact is..everbody having 24 hours in a day&Quiet sufficent4 humans2carry on daily life#How other ppls manage time when V don't have time2manage#its only lame reson2escape#lazy ppls kills time/active ppls convert time into energy — Hassan Swamy (@HassanSwamy) November 13, 2020

Self recognition-sabar(patience)-sukar(to be satisfied on whatever one has) could be the factors for living happy life — A N SEHGAL (@ANSEHGAL1) November 12, 2020

True! 💯 — Eesha Awasti (@awasti_e) November 12, 2020

