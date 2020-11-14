Cat Makes It To Couple's Engagement Pic; Netizens Are Amused Of Its 'fierce' Look

A 'not-so pleasing' and rather strange photo of an engagement ceremony is making the rounds on the internet where a fierce feline can be seen posing along with the couple. Initially shared by user ‘u/ss-britannic’ on Reddit, the picture has been garnering a lot of reactions.

Sharing the photograph, the user wrote, “We just got our engagement photos--this is probably one of my favorites!”. The rib tickling photograph shows the couple smiling and looking into each other’s eyes. However, it is the black and white cat who does not seem pleased with the situation. The feline’s rather rogue expressions have now left people in chuckles.

'The cat doesn't like it'

Since shared, the ‘cat picture’ has racked up over 24.8 thousand upvotes and mixed comments from redditors. Speculating about the condition of the cat, a user wrote, “that cat is so pissed off lol”. While another joined him opining, “Your cat doesn’t look like he is a fan of the engagement! “I WILL ALWAYS BE THEIR FIRST LOVE YOU HOMEWRECKER!” Yet another user commented, “ I absolutely love this photo so much that I wish it were hanging in my home. You guys are adorable and I wish you all the happiness in the world.”

In a similar incident, a newly wedded couple captured the presence of a pooch "not wanting to be left alone" showcasing its paw with a tiny ring on it has won over the internet. Shared on Twitter by a user named Shon, the adorable picture depicts an image of a newly married couple who were joined by the unexpected guest as they were posing for a photoshoot. As per a local report, Shon Washington and his husband John had wanted to take their wedding ring photo but were joined by their pet pooch Scooter.

