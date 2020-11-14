Google’s PSA Tweet States 'number Of Days Remaining In 2020', Netizens 'Thank The Heavens'

While the dystopian year 2020 has been about complying with the PSA’s regarding health safety measures, Google search for ‘the number of days remaining to enter into the year 2021’ topped the trend, according to the search engine’s new public service announcement. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Google informed the users in a hilarious post that there were only 49 days left, as users said that they were anxiously waiting for “2020 to end completely at this point.” PSA, Google wrote, sharing the still of the search that sparked an outpouring in the comments thread.

While the year might be nearing an end, Google’s tweet that there were only a limited number of days made users wonder if that would “make a difference” for all the wrong the year 2020 has been about. Although, several users shared memes, excited about Google’s new PSA, the Internet also speculated if COVID-19 would gradually disappear from the lives. “You won't believe that I was thinking like this. But I shook my head because no one knows what 2021 will unfold but, 2020 was full of chaos. Isn't it?” A commenter wrote on the post that amassed over 8.9k likes and nearly 1.1k retweets. Meanwhile, Google’s tweet made several others skeptical about the year 2021. “ It's cute that some people think that everything will be solved once 2020 is over,” another wrote, sparking a huge discussion online.

Read: Cat Makes It To Couple's Engagement Pic; Netizens Are Amused Of Its 'fierce' Look

Read: Video: Huge Alligator Spotted Prowling In Florida, Netizens Say 'it Looks Like Dinosaur'

Netizens pour reactions

“This is something which keeps me going,” one said. “What if 2020 was the trailer,” one other said. “Nobody will forget coronavirus, lockdown: a house arrest, Exit of Donald Trump, and so much more,” another commented. “Oh, thank the gods. This has been the WORST year,” said one other. Many users shared comical memes, wondering what’s in store as the year winds up with a month to go. One shared a meme of a gigantic wave, meanwhile others were positive that the 2021 will be an year opportunity. Google’s PSA tweet was quoted by a 361 others as users continued to discuss the how the pandemic might play out in the year 2021.

OH MY GOD FINALLY, 2020 IS GONNA END!

i bet 2021 gonna be like : pic.twitter.com/UmVXUP2uyx — FrostyParrot0🐦 (@FrostyParrot0) November 13, 2020

Covid is not going anywhere anyways, won't make much of a difference. pic.twitter.com/lOkgB4wuZN — Tech Orate (@OrateTech) November 13, 2020

I don't want 2020 to end. I will lose work from home!! 😭 — Kingpin Sushi 🍣🍣🍣🍣 (@susheel130397) November 14, 2020

What if 2020 is just the demo? — Νεσαπουλιάτα (@RaptisNick) November 13, 2020

Lol😂 — Nimish Lakhotia (@NimishLakhotia) November 13, 2020

Thank the heavens — Eshu (@EshuMarneedi) November 13, 2020

oh boy its gonna be a rough year — Mayormatt (@Mayormatt1) November 13, 2020

Thank you Google .. i’ve been working for years on figuring out this problem. — Lil Cupra (@KaStuxnet) November 13, 2020

Read: Cardi B Apologizes For Emulating Goddess Durga On Magazine Cover After Facing Backlash

Read: YouTube Axes Rewind Video For 2020 As It ‘doesn’t Feel Right’, Netizens Say 'right Call'