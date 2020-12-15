IOS 14.3 Might Just Fix The Battery Drain Issue Faced By Apple Users

A new IOS 14.3 battery fix has been demanded by all the Apple users after the new update started draining their battery quickly. They have been complaining about this issue and are trying to figure out how to fix it. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we have about IOS 14.3 update and the Battery drain issue.

About IOS 14.3 update battery life bug

Hope this iOS 14.3 update improves the battery drain issue as well. pic.twitter.com/ep3D0Dqfim — Rizwan Azad (@rizwanazad09) December 14, 2020

iOS 14.3 is out !! Is the battery drain issue is resolved in that ? pic.twitter.com/GN5QSPhySA — Sabrish Menon (@MenonSabrish) December 15, 2020

A number of Apple users have recently been complaining about the IOS 14 battery drain bug they are experiencing. This is after installing the IOS 14.3 update that was just released. Because of this update, the users are now experiencing a new IOS 14.3 update bug that is draining their battery life quickly. They have taken to their social media accounts to talk about the same. Currently, there is not a viable fix for this issue. But the makers might just fix these issues with the third developer and public betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. Apart from this, we have also listed all the new IOS 14.3 features down below. Here are also some fan reactions about the new IOS 14.3 battery life.

IOS 14.3 Features and patch notes

Overview

The iOS & iPadOS 14.3 SDK provides support to develop apps for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices running iOS & iPadOS 14.3. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 12.3, available from the Mac App Store. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 12.3, see Xcode 12.3 Release Notes.

App Clips

New Features

You can now launch an App Clip by scanning App Clip Codes designed by Apple, by using Camera or from Control Center. (71991284)

SKAdNetwork

Known Issues

To receive a postback from devices running iOS 14 or later, generate signatures using signature version 2.0 or later. Version 1.0 signatures don’t result in a postback on iOS 14 and later, even if the advertised app is installed and launched. (71474331)

Weather

New Features

Air-quality health recommendations are now provided at specific air-quality levels for the United States, UK, Germany, India, and Mexico. Air-quality data is now provided by BreezoMeter. (61549519, 69005714)

Air-quality data is now available for specific locations in China, and is provided by QWeather. (69005588)

Air-quality data for Germany now reflects the updated UBA scale. (66450687)

Air-quality data for Mexico now uses the ICARS scale. (66450687)

