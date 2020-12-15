IOS 14.3 Might Just Fix The Battery Drain Issue Faced By Apple Users

Quick links:
A new IOS 14.3 battery fix has been demanded by all the Apple users after the new update started draining their battery quickly. They have been complaining about this issue and are trying to figure out how to fix it. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we have about IOS 14.3 update and the Battery drain issue.
Hope this iOS 14.3 update improves the battery drain issue as well. pic.twitter.com/ep3D0Dqfim— Rizwan Azad (@rizwanazad09) December 14, 2020
Severe battery drain overnight on my iphone 12 pro max, not even using after updating to ios 14.3 @markgurman @zollotech @ZONEofTECH @MacRumors @9to5mac @MaxWinebach @tldtoday @Jon4Lakers @jon_prosser @Apple @AppleSupport @tim_cook its a serious issue @Apple please fix it asap !! pic.twitter.com/KkP8tRiFvR— ThatsKaran (@Thatskaran1) December 15, 2020
iOS 14.3 is out !! Is the battery drain issue is resolved in that ? pic.twitter.com/GN5QSPhySA— Sabrish Menon (@MenonSabrish) December 15, 2020
A number of Apple users have recently been complaining about the IOS 14 battery drain bug they are experiencing. This is after installing the IOS 14.3 update that was just released. Because of this update, the users are now experiencing a new IOS 14.3 update bug that is draining their battery life quickly. They have taken to their social media accounts to talk about the same. Currently, there is not a viable fix for this issue. But the makers might just fix these issues with the third developer and public betas of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. Apart from this, we have also listed all the new IOS 14.3 features down below. Here are also some fan reactions about the new IOS 14.3 battery life.
