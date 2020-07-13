Can You Spot The Snake In 15 Seconds? Check Inside For Closer Look

Social media is full of mind-boggling puzzles that often go viral and attract a lot of attention for its engaging features. One such animal puzzle that recently went buzzing on the internet is making netizens scratch their heads in anguish. The viral puzzle that was shared by a user named 'The Unbearable One' asked Tweeples to find a snake in 15 seconds. The snake was so perfectly camouflaged in a pile of leaves that it made netizens know how brilliant their observation skill-sets are.

Find the snake in 15 seconds... pic.twitter.com/Xr0e7tV4nq — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖀𝖓𝖇𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊 𝕺𝖓𝖊 (@dm_ynwa) July 4, 2020

The post that was shared on July 4 on Twitter has garnered more than 131 likes and 40 retweets at the time of publishing this story. Some netizens were able to spot the snake, while others were left mesmerised. "That’s frightening, even when I saw it I looked away and it was gone scary stuff," one user commented. Another user wrote, "These things are always in the middle because someone has intentionally taken the picture of the snake." Some users were so pissed-off after not being able to spot the snake they flooded the post with misinformation, either marking a wrong position or saying there is no snake in the picture.

Snake is visible properly pic.twitter.com/NxIKbNgJot — Ridents (@Ridentsinfo) July 13, 2020

😂 There is no snake in the picture.! it was just posted for fun and wasting others time..! — PRATHIK KUMAR M (@prathik_07) July 12, 2020

I give up — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Matthew Caligari🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿YNWA (@MattCaligari) July 4, 2020

It is below the leaves, clean it fully.. u will find it .. :-) — Sivakumar (@fromsiva) July 12, 2020

Not available — Brijendra Yadav (@Brijend95973697) July 12, 2020

'Spot the cat'

In another animal puzzle, a photograph of a cat camouflaged in its surroundings left the internet baffled recently. IFS officer Ramesh Pandey took to Twitter to share the picture, where he asked people to spot the fishing cat. In his tweet, he also spilled details about fishing cats saying that they prefer to live near water bodies and are adept swimmers. The photograph featured a lush green forest with a fishing cat standing slightly right next to the base of the tree.

Spot the cat in the frame. Though hardly seen deep inside jungles, Fishing cats prefer to live near waterbodies. Adept swimmer they enter waterbodies frequently to prey on fish. They are known to even dive to catch fish.#wildlife #cats #TeraiTales pic.twitter.com/ngqstE35yl — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 11, 2020

