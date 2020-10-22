Video: US Police Officer Rescues Man Choking On Food, Netizens Applaud His Quick Action

Florida’s Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office took to its official Facebook handle and shared a video of a shocking incident which shows a sheriff saving a man who is choking on food. The incident took place when Deputy Clayton Rideout was finalizing a traffic stop on South 78th Street in Tampa and another vehicle stopped by, constantly honking its horn. According to the caption, the sheriff successfully managed to dislodge the obstruction by ‘performing the Heimlich maneuver’.

Deputy saves a man's life

While the deputy was deciding a stop, the man came out of his car and waved his hand, demanding help. The deputy immediately understood and ran off to him. He understood that the man was choking. The video shows Rudeout constantly pressing his chest while holding the man from the back. On exerting pressure on his chest, the man pukes and his airway is cleared. The caption says, “After the incident, he told deputies he was eating a sandwich when he started choking on a piece of it”.

According to the caption, Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "We are incredibly proud of Deputy Rideout for determining so quickly the steps he needed to take to save this man's life". He added, “Less than 24 hours before this incident, another deputy had saved a teen's life by performing CPR in the school's cafeteria. In these critical moments, when seconds count, our deputies apply the skills they acquired through our training programs to respond to all kinds of sudden and unexpected situations. They are our everyday heroes".

On watching the video, netizens bombarded the comment section, applauding the Deputy. "Thank you Deputy Rideout! You saved a person's life. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has so many awesome deputies. Serving the public and keeping us safe", wrote a person. Another person commented saying, "Our deputies save and protect every day while putting their own lives at risk. They deserve our gratitude as well as respect! You never know when it might be us or one of our loved ones that need them! Thank you for your service great job!".

(Image Credits: Facebook/Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

