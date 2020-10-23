'Free Tree' In American Neighborhood Helps Needy In Innovative Way, Netizens Inspired

The popular children's book story of The Giving Tree just came to life in an American neighbourhood, where people are trying to help the poor by keeping vital objects around a tree. Netizens on Reddit are impressed by the people who have taken the initiative to help the needy at this time of crisis when the COVID-19 pandemic has literally halted the free movement of people and things and has affected businesses. The Reddit user, who dubbed the tree as "Free Tree" did not reveal the exact location where it was placed.

'The Giving Tree'

The picture of the tree with items placed on and around it was shared by a Reddit user named u/everyusernmtaken on October 21. The post has managed to garner nearly 400 votes, of which 97 percent are upvotes. One can see clothes, hanging around the tree with a board that reads, "Meet the Free tree. Take what you need. God Bless." The user informed that a lot of homeless people live in the area and hoped that everything gets taken soon before it rains so that nothing is ruined.

An individual in the comment section likened the tree with The Giving Tree, that used to give things to a boy, with whom it had forged a relationship. Another user said that it was a great idea for people to put items they no longer needed near a tree and suggested every neighbourhood should have one such tree where residents can keep things they want to donate so that the needy in the area can take it from there.

