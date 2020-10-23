Gosling Recognizes Owner And Runs To Greet In Adorable Video; Netizens 'love It'

A heartwarming video clip of a gosling’s reaction upon seeing its 'Hooman' has surfaced on the internet. Shared on Reddit by subreddit called ‘SullivansGoose’, the adorable clip shows the baby bird not only recognizing but also running towards its the owner. In the caption, the proud pet parent wrote, “Happiness is a Gosling recognizing you, and running excitedly towards you. His name is Sam btw :)”

The video starts by showing a group of white geese grazing in what appears to be a meadow. The camera lens then zooms in to focus on one particular gosling who is apparently named Sam. As the video progresses, the cameraman could be seen approaching Sam one step at a time. However, as the bird comes to notice the man, it immediately leaves his task and rushes zealously towards its owner.

'My goose ran back to me too'

The heartwarming moment of reunion between the pet and its parent has left people in tears. Meanwhile, it made many other nostalgic, who could be seen recollecting similar moments in the comments. "My goose has ran to me on my way back from school every day since she was a little baby!!! This made me so happy/sad they grow up so fast! Her little peeps have turned into loud ear piercing honks,” shared one individual. “Love the two grown geese that quickly follow after him! Gotta keep track of that baby!” added another. Someone asked, “How did you befriend the geese?” To this, the Reddit user replied, “Very carefully. First step is to get down on their level, they’re very intimidated by height”.

