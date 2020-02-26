The Debate
'Can't Believe It': Mum Drives To School Without Her Children, Netizens In Splits

What’s Viral

The Spanish mother was driving to school to drop her kids, however, when she realised that her children were not in the car, and said she "can't stop laughing".

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mum

A woman who drove to school without her children in the car has taken the internet by storm. The Spanish mother was driving to school to drop her kids, however, when she realised that her children were not in the car, she said that she “couldn't stop laughing”. The video with her reaction on reaching the school with an empty car has gone viral with nearly four million views. Thousands of internet users have also reacted hilariously to the entire incident and one of them even asked the mother to record her children's reaction when they finally get in the car. Therefore, she posted another video where her kids are also seen laughing. 

Netizens say 'this would be me'

Most Twitter users not only shared a laugh but one of them even said that it could be her as a mother. Other internet users were even surprised at the mother who didn't notice that her children were not in the car on the entire way. Many netizens also posted memes on the entire happening and what her kids' reaction could have been.  

Published:
