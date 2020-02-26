'Can't Believe It': Mum Drives To School Without Her Children, Netizens In Splits

A woman who drove to school without her children in the car has taken the internet by storm. The Spanish mother was driving to school to drop her kids, however, when she realised that her children were not in the car, she said that she “couldn't stop laughing”. The video with her reaction on reaching the school with an empty car has gone viral with nearly four million views. Thousands of internet users have also reacted hilariously to the entire incident and one of them even asked the mother to record her children's reaction when they finally get in the car. Therefore, she posted another video where her kids are also seen laughing.

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 i can’t stop laughing 😂😭😭😂😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissss🥑 (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

Netizens say 'this would be me'

Most Twitter users not only shared a laugh but one of them even said that it could be her as a mother. Other internet users were even surprised at the mother who didn't notice that her children were not in the car on the entire way. Many netizens also posted memes on the entire happening and what her kids' reaction could have been.

When that edible from last night still hittin... — #ThrowItBack (@TastefullyNasty) February 25, 2020

The kids just waiting at home for breakfast like... pic.twitter.com/VNAFD2kSdN — Jonathan (@Jontonioo) February 24, 2020

me as a mom😂😭😭 — EM🌈♡ (@lilemmss1) February 24, 2020

Okay but i need the video where she records there reaction coming back to get em 😂 — lala🤪 (@levannnnalove) February 25, 2020

She said hmm you guys are pretty quiet this morning — Dr.Dre (@_JordanMarie) February 25, 2020

I'm showing this to my ma. — Sugar DOES go in spagetti (@Davidjaaaaay) February 25, 2020

She needs a vacation away from that routine. God bless Moms. — Ganja Therapy 🌬💚 (@Queenkaarenn) February 24, 2020

When that stress level on 50000000000000000% lol 😂 — NIECEYYY (@NIECEYBLANCOOO) February 25, 2020

Omg momma is tiiiied 💀🤣🤣 — 🎀🦄 OnikaSon🦄🎀 (@monieoakley) February 25, 2020

