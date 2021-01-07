US Congress Confirms Joe Biden's Poll Victory After Capitol Chaos, Harris To Be Next VP

Congress has confirmed Electoral College vote and President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election victory hours after Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol. Kamala Harris is certified to become the next US vice president. The final counting of Vermont's three electoral votes put Biden and Harris over the 270-vote threshold that is required to affirm the presidency. The certification came after US Capitol rocked with violence leading to the death of at least four people.

#BREAKING: Joe Biden certified as next President of the United States.



Kamala Harris certified as next Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/0LxnVFdOLH — CSPAN (@cspan) January 7, 2021

US Capitol siege: ‘Dark day for America’

What should have been just the next step in the democratic process of US elections in the country turned out to a ‘dark day for America’ with thousands of Trump supporters swarming inside the US Capitol. Both House and Senate had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Even though the federal building has now been secured, at least four people have died, 52 have been arrested and over a dozen police officers have been injured.

The entire world watched when Trump supporters broke inside one of the most iconic American buildings engulfing the city in chaos. As per reports, it was shortly after 1 PM ET on January 6 that pro-Trump protesters pushed through the barriers set up along the building and some even called the officers “traitors” for doing their job. As per law enforcement officers’ account, nearly 90 minutes afterwards, the demonstrators got into the building. Following which house and Senate doors were blocked.

Further, an armed standoff even reportedly took place at the House front door around 3 PM ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at an individual who was trying to breach it. Police reportedly said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters had deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the US Capitol building. DC police also said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

