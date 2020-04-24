Tik Tok User's Cereal Box Seal Hack Will Make Your Quaratine Life So Much Easier; Watch

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. In the days of quarantine, Tik Tok users have found an unbelievable hack to open cereal boxes, which will make opening your cereal box much easier. Those days have gone when we needed to open the box of cereal in a conventional way and store it in other containers to keep it fresh. Take a look at how Tik Tok users are opening boxes of cereal and sealing it in this unique way that will make your day.

Tik Tok cereal box hacks

A user by the name katybee2020 on Tik Tok shared this unique idea of sealing the box. What she did was make one of the top sides of the box into an envelope. After this, she folded that other side and inserted the other side into the folded side. This will make the use of rubber bands and any other kind of clip obsolete. The important thing to keep in mind is not to tear the box lid unevenly. Take a look at how katybee2020 did it here.

This Tik Tok video has gone viral on the app. In a very short time, this Tik Tok has received over 8 lakh views. People have commented on the by writing how it is life-changing and how people did not know about it. One user also wrote how it was like free college. Several users also thanked the video maker for the hack.

