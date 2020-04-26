Chris Gayle Roasts 'annoying' Chahal, Threatens To Block Tik Tok Star On Social Media

West Indies' Chris Gayle became the latest to join the bandwagon of stars roasting spinner Yuzvendra Chahal following the latter's increased presence on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown. Chahal's newfound love in Tik Tok has left many cricketers baffled, including IPL teammates Virat Kohli, Ab De Villiers and Chris Gayle. The leg-spinner is known for his humorous antics and for hijacking several live sessions of cricketers.

Chris Gayle roasts 'annoying' Chahal

In a live session with Chahal, Chris Gayle warned the spinner to get off social media and told him that he would urge Tik Tok to block the cricketer from the platform. “I am going to tell Tik Tok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now," Gayle said. "We are tired of Chahal. I don’t wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you,” the West Indian added.

'Absolute clown'

As the IPL remains suspended indefinitely amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and teammate AB de Villiers engaged in a candid conversation in an Instagram live session on Friday. The players spoke about several things, however, it was just minutes before India's spinner and their RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal became the topic of discussion.

During the live session, Proteas' AB de Villiers remarked that Chahal is 'crazy' as he calls him at 1 in the morning. To this, skipper Kohli responded that he is an 'absolute clown.' He said, "Just go and see his TikTok videos. You won't believe he plays International cricket and he is 29 years old. He is an absolute clown." Chahal has been making several TikTok videos with his family during this lockdown period.

