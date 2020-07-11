CarryMinati's Latest Video Provides Fresh Meme Templates; Netizens Get Creative

One of India’s most successful YouTubers, CarryMinati, originally named Ajey Nagar, recently posted a fresh video on YouTube. A number of people across the country picked up the video to create hilarious memes on issues around the world. Most of these memes were based on the roast of YouTube while a few were a direct dig at CarryMinati’s haters. The hashtag '#carryminati' has also been trending on Twitter ever since the video was released.

CarryMinati’s video triggers fresh and hilarious memes

Creating memes out of anything that goes viral is the current trend that social media feeds on. Meme templates are made out of anything from trending news to viral videos. The latest meme templates are coming out of the CarryMinati video, in which he is justifying his abusive language. Have a look at a few viral memes doing the rounds on Twitter.

After #carryminati again roast in YouTube



YouTube to Carryminati :- pic.twitter.com/cNp6bs3DkJ — Chinta Mukt (@Chintasemukti_) July 10, 2020

No one



Maths teacher in every 5 min#carryminati pic.twitter.com/EHkLlxuBek — Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) July 10, 2020

Carry uploads another roast

Meanwhile his fans:#carryminati pic.twitter.com/gpL9w6Y9sN — Meme Fiction (@MemeLynnC) July 10, 2020

#carryminati Roasting

1.Kamra

2.Bollywood

3.Chinese apps

4.Haters

All in 1 video without violence 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9HUJzU9gGO — Sankalp (@sankalpx) July 10, 2020

#carryminati roasts YouTube on youtube !



meanwhile Youtube be like - pic.twitter.com/fSoXckQhXZ — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 10, 2020

CarryMinati puts out a perspective about slangs and the connection that it has with abusive words. The content was found relatable by most people, which is one of the reasons why the meme templates have been doing well amongst people. Some people found a valid explanation in the video while the rest could be seen criticising YouTube. Some of the people are of the strong belief that his content comes under the category of harassment as he tends to use degrading and demeaning words towards people.

CarryMinati has had a huge fan base in India for quite some time now. However, his followers, subscribers, and well-wishers drastically increased when one of his roast videos was pulled down by YouTube owing to violation of their policies. The video was considered hilarious and also had the potential to break a number of global records in terms of views and likes. However, when the video was taken down, CarryMinati’s fans were extremely upset and affected, which they widely expressed through social media. CarryMinati’s YouTube videos have also been gaining a lot of attention from people in other industries, including comedians across the country.

Image courtesy: CarryMinati Instagram

