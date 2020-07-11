CarryMinati's Latest Video Provides Fresh Meme Templates; Netizens Get Creative

Quick links:
One of India’s most successful YouTubers, CarryMinati, originally named Ajey Nagar, recently posted a fresh video on YouTube. A number of people across the country picked up the video to create hilarious memes on issues around the world. Most of these memes were based on the roast of YouTube while a few were a direct dig at CarryMinati’s haters. The hashtag '#carryminati' has also been trending on Twitter ever since the video was released.
Creating memes out of anything that goes viral is the current trend that social media feeds on. Meme templates are made out of anything from trending news to viral videos. The latest meme templates are coming out of the CarryMinati video, in which he is justifying his abusive language. Have a look at a few viral memes doing the rounds on Twitter.
#carryminati Abuses— Akshit soni🇮🇳 (@Akshits39214961) July 10, 2020
His 12yo fans pic.twitter.com/EaUGH2tsZn
YouTube After Watch #carryminati Roast He Roast On YouTube. @CarryMinati#carryminati— payal patni (@payalpatni1) July 10, 2020
YouTube : pic.twitter.com/ZNE95rRrlD
Me to my friend who's curently watching #DarkNetflix #carryminati— @_johnny_sperm_ (@im_birdbrain) July 10, 2020
.
. pic.twitter.com/fMe5YDLukM
#carryminati roasted YouTube on youtube !— ʍօӀօԵօѵ (@Faltu_username) July 10, 2020
Le YouTube : pic.twitter.com/x2F9nbhDRN
#carryminati again roasts YouTube on youtube.— प्रधान (@black_sparrow12) July 10, 2020
Youtube to carryminati: pic.twitter.com/Qiq8txdMXz
#carryminati uploaded new video— Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 10, 2020
Le memers rn: pic.twitter.com/imGRHYLZrC
After #carryminati again roast in YouTube— Chinta Mukt (@Chintasemukti_) July 10, 2020
YouTube to Carryminati :- pic.twitter.com/cNp6bs3DkJ
No one— Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) July 10, 2020
Maths teacher in every 5 min#carryminati pic.twitter.com/EHkLlxuBek
Carry uploads another roast— Meme Fiction (@MemeLynnC) July 10, 2020
Meanwhile his fans:#carryminati pic.twitter.com/gpL9w6Y9sN
#carryminati Roasting— Sankalp (@sankalpx) July 10, 2020
1.Kamra
2.Bollywood
3.Chinese apps
4.Haters
All in 1 video without violence 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9HUJzU9gGO
When gf says it's ok ... #carryminati pic.twitter.com/EOZi8YKnyZ— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) July 10, 2020
#carryminati roasts YouTube on youtube !— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) July 10, 2020
meanwhile Youtube be like - pic.twitter.com/fSoXckQhXZ
CarryMinati puts out a perspective about slangs and the connection that it has with abusive words. The content was found relatable by most people, which is one of the reasons why the meme templates have been doing well amongst people. Some people found a valid explanation in the video while the rest could be seen criticising YouTube. Some of the people are of the strong belief that his content comes under the category of harassment as he tends to use degrading and demeaning words towards people.
CarryMinati has had a huge fan base in India for quite some time now. However, his followers, subscribers, and well-wishers drastically increased when one of his roast videos was pulled down by YouTube owing to violation of their policies. The video was considered hilarious and also had the potential to break a number of global records in terms of views and likes. However, when the video was taken down, CarryMinati’s fans were extremely upset and affected, which they widely expressed through social media. CarryMinati’s YouTube videos have also been gaining a lot of attention from people in other industries, including comedians across the country.
