Carryminati’s Birthday: Top 10 Most-watched Videos Of The YouTuber

YouTube sensation Carryminati celebrates his birthday today and fans have been pouring in birthday wishes for him in full swing. The YouTuber rose to fame for his bold and rib-tickling videos wherein he takes a dig at some celebrities or various aspects of pop-culture. From Tik Tok to Filmfare Awards and the reality show Bigg Boss, Carryminati has spared no one as he took a hilarious dig towards all of these subjects on his videos. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some unabashedly hilarious videos of the YouTuber which every die-hard fans of his must check out.

10 rib-tickling videos of Carryminati to check out on his birthday

The ferocious rap song Yalgaar

The 'Film The Fare' Video

The roast on Bigg Boss 13

The 'Tik Tok Evolution' Video

The 'Bye Pewdiepie' Video

The 'No More Single' Video

The 'Not A Daring Show' Video

The 'Pubg India' Video

The 'Heartbroken Kids Of Tik Tok' Video

The 'MSG' Video

About the YouTube sensation CarryMinati

Ajey Nagar is an Indian YouTuber from Faridabad, who is known for his effortless comedic skits and reactions to various online topics on his channel titled CarryMinati. He is also known for his distinctive and energetic Hindi-language commentary and is mainly involved in creating diss songs along with various satirical parodies and comedy. If the reports are to be believed, Ajey's channel's name was initially called AddictedA1 and he used to upload recorded video game footages along with his reactions on the game in the year 2014. In the year 2015, Ajey Nagar changed his channel's name to CarryDeol, on which he uploaded some footage of playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive while mimicking Bollywood actor Sunny Deol.

Subsequently, he went on to change the name of the channel to CarryMinati when he started 'roasting people'. If the media reports are to be believed, CarryMinati also won '2019: TIME's 10 Next Generation Leaders' awards. Compiling all his YouTube video views, Ajey has till now crossed more than 1 Billion views on YouTube, while his other channel. His live interaction session, CarryIsLive has also crossed more than 442.6 million views.

He recently made it to the news when he posted a YouTube video titled ‘TikTok vs YouTube’, which targetted the TikTok influencer, Amir Siddiqui particularly. However, the video was removed by YouTube India for allegedly violating the platform's terms of service regarding harassment, which later triggered several reactions from many social media influencers like Ashish Chanchlani and Bhuvan Bam.

