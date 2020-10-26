Cat Asks For Treats And Attention In Adorable Video, Netizens Say 'what A Polite Lady'

A video of a 13-year-old feline innocently asking for treats and attention from her owner has surfaced on the internet, leaving the netizens amused. Uploaded on a Reddit account named ‘u/staciabarbosa’, the video shows the cat tapping the owner’s shoulder in order to get some of his attention. According to the caption of the video, the owner sent it to his child, who is the uploader of the video and he terms the cat as his ‘pretty girl’ who is asking for treats and attention with ‘polite tippy taps’.

Kitty wants attention

The 20 seconds video shows the black and grey furred cat sitting right next to her owner. The feline can be seen constantly looking at the owner as if she wants something from him. As the video progresses we see her raise her claw and innocently tap it on the owner’s shoulder. Unable to get a response from him, the cat with her innocent eyes does it again. However, when she gets no response, she turns her head away in disappointment.

Uploaded on October 25, the video has been upvoted 99 per cent of times. On watching the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. Angered on the pet owner's no response policy, a Reddit user wrote, "Bruh, I was almost filled with rage at the end of the video. Poor thing is being so nice. Does he not know there are cats out here that hold shit hostage if they don't get what they want? Man should count his blessings". Another person wrote, "Cats are either like, "excuse me sir, I need your attention for a bit, please. Oh well. Maybe if I tap once more." Or they're like, "Your face looks comfy and I shall nap on it. I will bite if you move. Ok cool".

