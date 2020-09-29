Video: Cat And Dog Indulge In A Fierce Battle, Netizens Call It 'Mortal Combat'

A hilarious video that has emerged on the internet shows a fierce battle between a pet cat and a dog. Uploaded on the Instagram account called ‘purrasicduck’, the video shows the cat named ‘duck’, fighting with a dog and emerging victorious. The hilarious video which has left the netizens in splits is an amalgamation of 3 clips with a wrestling montage playing in the background.

Uploaded on September 28, the video shows the cat biting the dog in a completely harmless way while the pooch is resting on a couch and it refuses to move. However, it can be seen that the pooch is holding the furry cat from one of his paws. In the second clip, the duo is seen fighting on the carpet and this time the dog is giving fierce competition to the cat. As the video progresses, we can see the dog get up from the carpet and manages to get hold of the cat. However, the cunning cat somehow manages to run away, making a narrow escape.

Amused by the video, netizens took over the comment section. The video has managed to gather 11.8K likes. One Instagram user wrote, "I love the air flips!". Another user has deemed it as a 'Mortal Combat'.

In another incident, a video of a battle between a caged eagle and a duck has gone viral on social media. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video gives an important message. The 12 seconds short video clips shows an eagle which is caged and a duck outside the cage. The eagle is seen tempting the duck by putting a piece of his meal near the cage. As a reaction, the duck tries to get hold of the food by using its beak. Furiously, the eagle holds the duck’s beak with his claw, leaving the duck completely restless. As we move towards the end of the video, the eagle is seen to be accompanied by his fellow caged eagles and the duck moves away from the cage, completely frightened but managing a great escape.

