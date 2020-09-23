Cat's Eyes Dilate While Having Hiccups, Video Leaves Netizens Amazed

A video surfacing on the internet has taken the netizens by a shock as it shows a cat having hiccups. Shared on the Twitter handle, wonderofscience, the video shows the cat’s eyes enlarging when it starts hiccupping. Baffled by the video, the netizens have termed it as an ‘adrenalin pump’ during a hiccup.

The 7 seconds short video clip only shows the face of the cat, focussing on its green eyes that begin to dilate very soon. As the video progresses, the cat starts hiccuping and her pupils expand simultaneously. The new found fact about the hiccups has left the netizens stunned and many of the internet users are left wondering if all the cats are capable of hiccuping.

Cats' eyes dilate when they hiccup. pic.twitter.com/Jz2wJnXgAy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 22, 2020

Stunned by the video, the netizens have bombarded the comment section. Uploaded on September 22, the video has gathered 10.3K likes. Making a curious remark, one Twitter user wrote, 'That is interesting. But back up a bit first... cats hiccup???'. Another user made a hilarious comment saying, 'Why is Kitty hiccuping? Was that one extra beer for the road a little too many?'. There are people who are also sharing cat images on the comment section.

This is not the first time that a cat video has gained so much attention from the netizens. Few days back, a video of a kitten 'crackjacking' a mini barbie van went viral on social media. The 1 minute and 35 seconds video shows two kittens on the outside, struggling to enter the van through small windows. As the video progressed, another kitten entered the van through the window, leaving one outside, all alone. The kitten on the outside is seen fighting with the one inside, trying to get into the van. Towards the end of the video, a strange guest accompanies the kittens as they are joined by a pet dog.

