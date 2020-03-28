Cat Fight Leaves Netizens Worried About The Laptop; Watch Video

Amid coronavirus pandemic, while most people are resorting to self-isolation and spending their time at home, one internet user recently posted a video of two cats fighting. The video shared by Reddit user ‘AnimalsBeingJerks’ show two house cats fighting with each other while sitting on a laptop. The video shared on March 28 has already managed to garner more than 14,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

While several users were worried about the laptop, others also joked about the cats writing an email. One user wrote, “The one on the keyboard is sending emails out”. Another user said, “Ok you need HR to come to the living room now and sort this out now. We need a safe space for everyone here”. “Love how the black cat switches some appointment in your calendar in the end,” added another Reddit user.

'A sassy cat'

Coronavirus has people working from home and several internet users have started to record their furry friends. A user shared a video on social media where his feline, in particular, is having some differences with its human roommate who clearly doesn’t understand the importance of natural lighting and they have certain conflicts of opinions. Captioned ‘day 10’, the clip is now making netizens go ‘aww’. It shows a passive-aggressive interaction between a human and his cat about the positioning of the window blinds.

In the beginning, we see the kitty sitting on top of a sofa starring out of the window; probably thinking of the day its human would be back at work so she could finally have some me-time again. When suddenly, the man in the video stretches his arm, from where he is sitting, to close the blinds. The feline is obviously shocked at this man’s audacity and does a full-turn with a clear ‘did you see what he just did?’ look.

