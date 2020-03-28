Girl Returns Home After Last Chemotherapy, Community's Response Leaves Netizens Emotional

American actor Matthew Lillard shared a heartwarming video of his neighbours throwing a surprise parade for a girl who returned home after her last chemotherapy. Lillard said that the girl, Coco, was suffering from Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of cancer that forms in bone or soft tissue, and finished her last chemo on March 24.

People may need some goodness right now. Coco finished her last chemo treatment yesterday. 9 months later and Ewing sarcoma can SUCK IT! Our community threw an impromptu welcome home party for our favorite warrior. Leave a comment below...let her know how radical she is! #COCO pic.twitter.com/DEzpw9UF7c — matthew lillard (@MatthewLillard) March 25, 2020

Read: Return Of 'Ramayan' Evokes Childhood Nostalgia For Netizens Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The community was kept under lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but they decided to welcome her with a unique social distancing parade. The 56-seconds clip has been making rounds on the internet and has garnered around four million views. The girl can be seen riding the shotgun and gets completely surprised after she finds people lining up on either side to welcome her.

This young lady - Coco - completed her final chemo treatment yesterday. On the drive home from the hospital friends in the neighborhood surprised her with a parade — social distancing style.



Humanity.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/DOioiESahR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 26, 2020

Read: Karisma Kapoor's 'Raja Hindustani' Throwback Picture Has Left Netizens Stunned

'Crying my eyes out'

Netizens became emotional after watching the video and said that it might be the “greatest thing” they have seen in a while. Coco's mother, April Danz, offered to help others facing similar situations with their families.

Hi Liz, this is Coco’s mom. Lmk if you want to text or message with any questions. I know it is overwhelming rn and you don’t even know what to ask but I had some warrior mamas help me along the way and I’m happy to be a source of info if you want one. — April Danz (@momuses) March 25, 2020

uh, crying my eyes out. — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) March 26, 2020

Read: VIDEO: Dog Rescues Trapped Bird From Porch, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Danielle Radcliffe Or Imran Khan? Viral 'Wolverine' Image Has Left Netizens Shocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.