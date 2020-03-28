The Debate
Girl Returns Home After Last Chemotherapy, Community's Response Leaves Netizens Emotional

What’s Viral

American actor Matthew Lillard shared a heartwarming video of his neighbours throwing a surprise parade for a girl who returned home after her last chemotherapy

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Girl

American actor Matthew Lillard shared a heartwarming video of his neighbours throwing a surprise parade for a girl who returned home after her last chemotherapy. Lillard said that the girl, Coco, was suffering from Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of cancer that forms in bone or soft tissue, and finished her last chemo on March 24.

Read: Return Of 'Ramayan' Evokes Childhood Nostalgia For Netizens Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The community was kept under lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak but they decided to welcome her with a unique social distancing parade. The 56-seconds clip has been making rounds on the internet and has garnered around four million views. The girl can be seen riding the shotgun and gets completely surprised after she finds people lining up on either side to welcome her.

Read: Karisma Kapoor's 'Raja Hindustani' Throwback Picture Has Left Netizens Stunned

'Crying my eyes out'

Netizens became emotional after watching the video and said that it might be the “greatest thing” they have seen in a while. Coco's mother, April Danz, offered to help others facing similar situations with their families.

Read: VIDEO: Dog Rescues Trapped Bird From Porch, Netizens All Hearts

Read: Danielle Radcliffe Or Imran Khan? Viral 'Wolverine' Image Has Left Netizens Shocked

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
