Guess The Names Of Girls Whatsapp Puzzle Is Trending, Here Are The Answers

What’s Viral

Amid the national lockdown, Whatsapp puzzles like guess the name of the girls is recently doing the rounds on the internet. Here are the answers.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
guess the names of girls

Whatsapp puzzles have been doing rounds on the internet. The games have helped people to kill their boredom. Because of the lockdown, these puzzles have become quite popular. A recent puzzle that has been doing rounds is the 'Guess the name of the girls'. In the puzzle, there are some words in English and the people are supposed to guess the names of girls based on the words given. In case you also got this puzzle and are looking for answers, then read below to know the answers to these puzzles. 

Guess the names of girls Whatsapp puzzle

Here is the Whatsapp puzzle that you can share with your friends to test their thinking skills. Guess the Names of Girls according to the Words given Below. Eg-Daily.= Nitya.

  • 1. Line
  • 2. Dot
  • 3. Flower
  • 4. Reflection
  • 5. Evening
  • 6. White
  • 7. New
  • 8. Honey
  • 9. Light
  • 10. Nature
  • 11. Peace
  • 12. Gold
  • 13. Dream
  • 14. Progress
  • 15. Night
  • 16. Sun 
  • 17. Rays 
  • 18. Earth
  • 19. Map
  • 20. Happy
  • 21. Wealth
  • 22. Water
  • 23. Knowledge
  • 24. Lamp
  • 25. Inspiration

Here is the answer to the Guess the names of girls Whatsapp puzzle that you can share with your friends to reveal the correct answers.

  • 1.Line = Rekha
  • 2.Dot = Bindu
  • 3.Flower = Pushpa
  • 4.Reflection = Parchhai
  • 5.Evening = Sandhya
  • 6.White = Shweta
  • 7.New = Navya
  • 8.Honey = Madhu
  • 9.Light = Roshni
  • 10.Nature = Prakriti
  • 11.Peace = Shanti
  • 12.Gold = Sona
  • 13.Dream = Sapna
  • 14.Progress = Pragati
  • 15.Night = Nisha
  • 16.Sun = Anshumali/ Ujala
  • 17.Rays = Kiran
  • 18.Earth = Bhumi
  • 19.Map = Naksha
  • 20.Happy = Khushi/Khushali
  • 21.Wealth = Rashi
  • 22.Water = Neer
  • 23.Knowledge = Vidya
  • 24.Lamp = Diya
  • 25.Inspiration = Prerna

These Whatsapp puzzles can help you to kill your time during the quarantine. You can also forward these puzzles to your friends and family groups and give them a time limit to solve the puzzle. Solving these Whatsapp puzzles is also a great way to keep your brain cells active and occupied. 

