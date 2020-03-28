Guess The Names Of Girls Whatsapp Puzzle Is Trending, Here Are The Answers

Whatsapp puzzles have been doing rounds on the internet. The games have helped people to kill their boredom. Because of the lockdown, these puzzles have become quite popular. A recent puzzle that has been doing rounds is the 'Guess the name of the girls'. In the puzzle, there are some words in English and the people are supposed to guess the names of girls based on the words given. In case you also got this puzzle and are looking for answers, then read below to know the answers to these puzzles.

Guess the names of girls Whatsapp puzzle

Here is the Whatsapp puzzle that you can share with your friends to test their thinking skills. Guess the Names of Girls according to the Words given Below. Eg-Daily.= Nitya.

1. Line

2. Dot

3. Flower

4. Reflection

5. Evening

6. White

7. New

8. Honey

9. Light

10. Nature

11. Peace

12. Gold

13. Dream

14. Progress

15. Night

16. Sun

17. Rays

18. Earth

19. Map

20. Happy

21. Wealth

22. Water

23. Knowledge

24. Lamp

25. Inspiration

Here is the answer to the Guess the names of girls Whatsapp puzzle that you can share with your friends to reveal the correct answers.

1.Line = Rekha

2.Dot = Bindu

3.Flower = Pushpa

4.Reflection = Parchhai

5.Evening = Sandhya

6.White = Shweta

7.New = Navya

8.Honey = Madhu

9.Light = Roshni

10.Nature = Prakriti

11.Peace = Shanti

12.Gold = Sona

13.Dream = Sapna

14.Progress = Pragati

15.Night = Nisha

16.Sun = Anshumali/ Ujala

17.Rays = Kiran

18.Earth = Bhumi

19.Map = Naksha

20.Happy = Khushi/Khushali

21.Wealth = Rashi

22.Water = Neer

23.Knowledge = Vidya

24.Lamp = Diya

25.Inspiration = Prerna

These Whatsapp puzzles can help you to kill your time during the quarantine. You can also forward these puzzles to your friends and family groups and give them a time limit to solve the puzzle. Solving these Whatsapp puzzles is also a great way to keep your brain cells active and occupied.

